Youngsters in Sheffield suburb offered chance to meet Father Christmas at Gulliver's Kingdom

The people who run Pitsmoor Adventure Playground will be taking young people on a special trip to the theme park on Friday, December 3, to have a go on the rides and meet Santa.

The charity, based in a playground on the corner of Melrose road and Burngreave Street, is aimed at children aged up to 13.

Activities on offer include playing pool, building forts, taking part in obstacle courses, painting and drawing in addition to playing with the park recreational equipment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Truman, Play leader of the playground repairing the lantern in preparation for the Parkwood springs festival and the walk with Little Amal.

For more information visit https://pitsmooradventure.org/