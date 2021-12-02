Youngsters in Sheffield suburb offered chance to meet Father Christmas at Gulliver's Kingdom
Youngsters in a Sheffield suburb are being offered the chance to meet Father Christmas at Gulliver's Kingdom this month.
The people who run Pitsmoor Adventure Playground will be taking young people on a special trip to the theme park on Friday, December 3, to have a go on the rides and meet Santa.
The charity, based in a playground on the corner of Melrose road and Burngreave Street, is aimed at children aged up to 13.
Activities on offer include playing pool, building forts, taking part in obstacle courses, painting and drawing in addition to playing with the park recreational equipment.
For more information visit https://pitsmooradventure.org/