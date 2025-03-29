Watch: Lioness rescued from war-torn Ukraine gives birth to three cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A lioness rescued from war torn Ukraine has given birth to three cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
Aysa and her first set of cubs, Emi, Santa and Teddi, now aged two, arrived at the park last March after a 2000-mile road trip from a holding facility in Poland.
They had spent nine months separated from each other and without seeing any sunlight or having the stimulation of the outside world.
But almost a year after the lions were reunited in Lion Country, mum Aysa has “unexpectedly” given birth to three more cubs.
Her adorable new cubs were born late on Monday this week.
The clip above shows the new cubs getting a bath from mum while snuggled up warm and safe together.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.