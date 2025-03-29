Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lioness rescued from war torn Ukraine has given birth to three cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Aysa and her first set of cubs, Emi, Santa and Teddi, now aged two, arrived at the park last March after a 2000-mile road trip from a holding facility in Poland.

They had spent nine months separated from each other and without seeing any sunlight or having the stimulation of the outside world.

But almost a year after the lions were reunited in Lion Country, mum Aysa has “unexpectedly” given birth to three more cubs.

Her adorable new cubs were born late on Monday this week.

The clip above shows the new cubs getting a bath from mum while snuggled up warm and safe together.