The Children’s Hospital Charity will once again mark the Lunar New Year this February by lighting up Sheffield Children’s Hospital with a five-meter dragon.

Jerry Cheung, MD at New Era Development Ltd

The display is part of a wider Sheffield celebration welcoming the Year of the Dragon, which includes a food festival at the Peace Gardens, a celebration evening at the University of Sheffield’s Octagon Centre, and a dinner at local restaurant China Red.

The five-day Sheffield Chinese Lunar New Year Festival is from Friday 9 to Tuesday February 13.

The inclusive celebration of diversity in the city is spearheaded by Jerry Cheung, MD at New Era Development Ltd, and assisted by Kelvin Quick of China Red, among others, and brings Eastern culture to the heart of Sheffield with food, music and dragon dancing.

For the evening of Saturday 10th February, a celebration with traditional dragon dancing, singing, and much more will grace the Octagon stage.

The celebrations will begin with the switch-on of the dragon display at Sheffield Children’s. It is positioned on the hospital’s Outpatients Department, overlooking Clarkson Street, and will be illuminated on Friday February 9.

The dragon is possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of businesses, community groups and individuals from across the region. Last year supporters raised more than £13,000 through sponsorship. Thereis still time to sponsor the dragon this year.

Money raised throughout the festival will support The Children’s Hospital Charity to change lives at Sheffield Children’s.

On Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 over 35 stalls will take over the Peace Gardens, with amazing cuisine, art and more.

For the evening of Saturday, February 10, a celebration with traditional dragon dancing, singing, and much more will grace the Octagon stage. The celebrations will then culminate in a special dinner at China Red for sponsors of the Sheffield Children’s dragon and other key partners in the festival.

After last year’s event Jerry Cheung commented: “I have a very deep passion for community, and obviously, most of us have children in our lives that hold special places in our hearts.

“This event is about culture sharing, bringing communities together; about bringing people together; and at the same time, we’re able to raise money for a good cause.”

Diane Jarvis, head of business operations at Sheffield BID which is supporting the event, said: “We’re delighted to contribute to developing this festival by bringing a new outdoor element to this year’s programme with vibrant cultural activities in the Peace Garden. We’re particularly excited about the planned Dragon Parade on Sunday, February 11. Extending the festival to attract thousands of visitors to the city centre is a fantastic boost to the city’s major events calendar. We have a great opportunity to build on this event over the coming years. Lunar Chinese New Year celebrations are legendary in other cities and Sheffield has the same ambition.”

The Lord Mayor, Coun Colin Ross, said: “I am very pleased that we will be celebrating the Lunar New Year in style this year. We have a much fuller programme from previous years, and it will be an opportunity for all communities to be involved in this celebration. I am looking forward to taking part in many of the planned events.”

To sponsor the dragon, visit tchc.org.uk/get-involved/lunar-new-year