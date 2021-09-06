World-famous Elvis show is coming to Sheffield’s City Hall this month

The World Famous Elvis Show starring and produced by world-renowned Elvis performer Chris Connor will entertain crowds at Sheffield’s City Hall on Saturday, September 18.

Described as the 'greatest Elvis tribute in the world', this show respectively and authentically recreates Elvis at his very best and features 12 piece live band 'THE STEELS', and backing vocals by ' The Sweet Harmonies'.

If you were not lucky enough to see Elvis live, you will walk away from this concert feeling that you have with many Elvis fans expected to be left emotionally moved when they leave the show.

Chris Connor’s manager, Lisa Matthews, says: “Chris has built a huge following all around the world. He is shy and very humble off stage, however, on stage, he transforms into Elvis, which can be at times very spooky.

“Chris makes sure that his tribute is respectful at all times and as authentic as possible. Audience members are left in tears and in shock during and after the shows, with the very close likeness in looks, voice, mannerisms and moves.

“Chris has worked very hard to become the world-leading Elvis Performer, and he is very grateful for the continued support he receives from all fans across the globe.

“This show is made by Elvis fans for Elvis fans. You seriously do not want to miss this electric show!”