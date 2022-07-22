Police and firefighters were called to Woodseats Playground in Graves Park, Woodseats in Sheffield at approximately 7.40pm on Monday, June 13 after a fire broke out at the park.

The fire, which South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said had been started deliberately, caused damage to rubber matting and a basket swing at the community park.

David Kemp, chair of Woodseats Playground, Graves Park, said that members of the community were devastated and gutted at the news of the fire, he said:

"We have been working together with the local community for five years now and raised over £60,000 to make the playground a better place for everyone in the community, so when this sort of thing happens it is just hugely disappointing.

And community group, Friends Of Woodseats: Graves park has taken the time to help repair the damage from the arson attack and get the playground back to its best while working with Sheffield City Council.

David and the committee have been working hard to replace the swing which he says was placed in the ground to attract a wider range of ages and abilities to the park

So far, some of the changes made so far have come from raising money from within the community and using the money as match funding towards grants. This has allowed the group to spend over £60,000 on new equipment and landscaping.

The group have also received funding from many supporters including; the Ward Pot, Sheffield Town Trust, JG Graves Charitable Trust, Co-op Local Community Fund, South Yorkshire Community Foundation, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Freemasons and Veolia Environmental Trust.

Money from the community and these grants have helped Friends of Woodseats park deliver: A new spinning dish, balance board, spinning climber, planting areas, benches., replacement swings, willow tunnel and a new gate.