Women's Euros Sheffield: Big screen in Tudor Square outside Crucible this weekend for Lionesses vs Spain

A big screen will be set up in Sheffield city centre for fans to watch the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final this weekend.

The Lionesses are facing off against Spain in the final at 5pm this Sunday, July 27.

A big screen will be set up in Sheffield's Tudor Square, outside the Crucible Theatre, for fans to watch the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final. | MIGUEL MEDINA, Getty Images, Chris Etchells

Now, a live screening of the clash will be held in Tudor Square, outside the Crucible Theatre, at a free, unticketed event.

Gates will open at 3pm, with live coverage from 3.30pm ahead of kick off at 5pm.

There will be space for up to 2,500 fans. Sheffield City Council has stated that, for safety reasons, once the space reaches capacity, it will not be possible to let anyone else in.

Coun Mohammed Mahroof, chairman of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee, said: “Over the years Sheffield has always done our England teams proud when turning out to cheer them on at major tournaments, and I’m sure this competition will be no exception.

“Let’s fill Tudor Square with pride and passion for our Lionesses, including Sheffield's own Esme Morgan.”

It spells an incredibly lively weekend in Sheffield city centre this weekend, with Tramlines Fringe Festival also hosting 400 performances across 40 venues starting today (July 24) until Sunday.

