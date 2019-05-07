WIN: Unibet Premier League Darts 2019 tickets to see TV action at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

THE world's leading darts players return to take part in Unibet Premier League Darts 2019 at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Thursday - and we have tickets to be won.

But get a move on. Deadline is tomorrow, Wednesday, at 7pm.

Five winners will each get a pair of tickets to see all the Unibet Premier League Darts 2019 action in Sheffield on May 9, from 7pm.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your place - buy tickets, from £25.76 to £50.40. Maximum of six tickets per person. Family Enclosure for under 18's is available in Block 102.

The Sheffield event - Night 15 of the weekly competition is - screened live on Sky Sports and worldwide through the PDC's broadcast partners.

But there's noting like being there to see the thrills and drama in person and that's exactly what we are giving you the chance to win.

Premier League darts is making its 13th annual visit to the venue and it is a date no darts fan will want to miss, with a schedule to feature:

Michael Smith v James Wade

Mensur Suljovic v Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

The top four players from the final league table will progress to compete in the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday, May 23.

As a guide, subject to change, Sheffield venue doors open 6pm, with the televised event from 7pm to 10.30pm.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets enter our free prize draw online or by Twitter.

