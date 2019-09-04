The Sherlocks

The Sherlocks, two sets of Bolton On Dearne brothers Kiaran Crook (vocals/guitar) and Brandon (drums), along with Josh Davidson (guitar) and Andy (bass), will perform new songs, big hits and answer your questions.

The Sherlocks Under Your Sky

The Sherlocks have grown a huge fan base following high profile gigs supporting Liam Gallagher, festival dates and tours of the UK, Europe, USA and Japan. They performed secret sets at Leeds and Reading Festival, headlined Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester, also recently played Live At Leeds and supported Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road.The new album, a follow up to their number six chart hit debut, Live For The Moment, was recorded at Liverpool's legendary Parr Street studios and produced by James Skelly, frontman singer and guitarist with In The Morning indie stars The Coral.

First two singles from the album, NYC (Sing t Loud) and latest release Magic Man, have had lots of Radio 1 air play. It follows their other recent single, I've Gotta Be Me, which features in the new SKODA car TV ad.

A 24 date European tour is planned to coincide with the release of Under Your Sky on October 4 and includes Yorkshire homecoming shows at Leeds O2 Academy on Friday, November 1, and Sheffield O2 Academy, on Saturday, November 2.

They will also perform intimate album signing gigs UK wide including Crash Records, Leeds, on October 7, Bear Tree Records, Sheffield, October 9, and Vinyl Tap Records, Huddersfield, October 11. For all tickets visit www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.

