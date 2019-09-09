WIN: Tickets to see Hozier at sold out Sheffield City Hall

Hozier photo by Edward Cooke

Irish singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Hozier - full name Andrew John Hozier-Byrne - rose to global fame in 2013 when his moody blues-gospel pop song Take Me to Church became a viral sensation.

The video, which depicts anti-gay violence in Russia, has had more than 725 MILLION views on YouTube alone. The single went top five around the world, sold 2.23 million copies in the UK alone, won Song Of The Year at the 2015 Ivor Novello Awards and the BBC Music Awards. It was Top Rock Song at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, where Hozier also won Top Rock Artist.

The song helped to catapult him into a major-label contract for his eponymous 2014 debut album.

Now he is back with his second top 10 album Wasteland, Baby! It has had over 2.1 billion streams on Spotify, sold more than 850,000 copies in the UK, going platinum in the process - with 4.4 million copies sold worldwide.

His total, global streams now stand at an amazing 4.5 billion.

Wasteland, Baby! opens with Nina Cried Power, which was also the title track of his earlier EP, itself streamed 27 million times since release a year ago.

Barack Obama included the song in his favourite songs of 2018 playlist. For the full list - CLICK HERE.

Nina Cried Power was also the subject of the Song Exploder podcast’s first episode of 2019 - LISTEN HERE.

His new album is supported with a 26-date UK and European tour which began in Copenhagen last month and ends with a five-date run at London’s iconic Palladium in October. See full details below.

His Sheffield appearance is a complete sell out but we have a pair of tickets to be won.

HOZIER TOUR DATES

Tuesday 10th September - Konzerthaus, Vienna, AustriaWednesday 11th September - Circus Krone, Munich, Germany Friday 13th September - Olympia, Paris, France Sunday 15th September - Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UKMonday 16th September - De Montfort Hall, Leicester, UKTuesday 17th September - St David’s Hall, Cardiff, UK Thursday 19th September - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK Friday 20th September - City Hall, Sheffield, UK Tuesday 24th September - Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, UKWednesday 25th September - Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UKFriday 27th September - Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UKSaturday 28th September – O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UKMonday 30th September - Palladium, London, UKTuesday 1st October - Palladium, London, UKThursday 3rd October – Palladium, London, UKFriday 4th October - Palladium, London, UKSaturday 5th October – Palladium, London, UKTRACK LISTING FOR WASTELAND BABY!