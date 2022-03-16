As part of the Camp Bestival warm up tour the event features the Camp Bestival Craft area with things to make and do

The UK’s best family festi-holiday, ​Camp Bestival​, as well as the original family ravers, ​Big Fish Little Fish, have teamed up once again to host their legendary family rave tour, offering award-winning entertainment for kids of all ages — but that’s not all, one lucky family can win a ticket to Camp Bestival.

Expect a party like no other and get into the festival spirit with a stellar line-up of DJs. Bring all the generations together on a dance floor filled with giant balloons, bubbles, and foam. Little ones (and adults!) are encouraged to step into the world of festival raving fun and take a holiday from 9-5 life. Come throw some shapes in the church of dance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Win tickets to Camp Bestival as the family rave comes to The Leadmill, Sheffield, this weekend

Camp Bestival curator Rob da Bank, says​:

“We’re so pleased to announce our Camp Bestival team-up with Big Fish Little Fish again, with some amazing new locations on the pre-festival tour! The Big Fish Little Fish team are a big part of the Camp Bestival fabric and family in Dorset and we can’t wait to rave with our kids and grandparents in Shropshire too… classic concept always well executed!”

Fantastic fun for all the family is guaranteed and the events will give a taste of what to expect, while also being the ultimate warm-up ahead of the festivals. Camp Bestival is set to take place this summer at Lulworth Castle in Dorset from 28-31 July 2022, and the new Camp Bestival Shropshire will happen for the first time at Weston Park – in Shropshire not Sheffield - between 18 – 21 August 2022.

The founder of Big Fish Little Fish, Hannah Saunders says​: ​

PLUS a chance for one lucky attending family to WIN A TICKET TO CAMP BESTIVAL. The randomly chosen family will be announced/contacted during the event.

“The upcoming Big Fish Little Fish x Camp Bestival warm-up tour will be an excellent chance for families to experience award-winning family raving, with some of our favourite DJs, and a sprinkling of Camp Bestival magic. On top of this, Big Fish Little Fish is delighted to be playing the first Camp Bestival Shropshire festival this year, as well as returning to the Camp Bestival Dorset fields again – it is always a highlight of our year.”

Ticket prices range from free for babies to £11 ​for adults. The event takes place on Sunday, 20 March, 2022 from 1pm until 3:30pm.

You can get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sheffield-big-fish-little-fish-x-camp-bestival-family-rave-leadmill-tickets-218787488267