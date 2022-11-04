Win family tickets to a musical extravaganza

Polly Ives of Concerteenies

The tickets are valid for up to five people at one of the performances of Sir Scallywag and the Golden Underpants on November 12 at The Crucible.

The Music in the Round event includes a world premiere, family concerts and a performance starring a Strictly Come Dancing star.

More than 3,000 seats are available at The Crucible for the performances on Saturday November 12.

Tabea Debus taken by Kaupo Kikkas

It will be the busiest day on record for Music in the Round, a charitable organisation based in Sheffield, that promotes international chamber music.

Jo Towler, chief executive of Music in the Round, said: “From tango to underpants and a recorder recital designed by an award-winning choreographer, we have so much going on in the Crucible in just one day!

“I’m delighted that we’ll have hundreds of children singing their hearts out in their theatre seats plus some spectacular performances.

“It’s going to be a full, exciting day that feels like a real reflection of Music in the Round and all we do in Sheffield and around the country. It’s great to be back.”

London Tango Quintet

Performances on November 12 include two vibrant family concerts aimed at introducing children aged three to seven to live music.

Sir Scallywag and the Golden Underpants will be performed by Ensemble 360, a chamber music ensmble, and Sheffield musician Polly Ives, a leading music educationalist.

The concert will also feature storytelling and projected illustrations from the best-selling children’s book by Giles Andreae and Korky Paul.

In the afternoon, Strictly fans are bound to love The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by London Tango Quintet.

The group features extraordinary accordionist Miloš Milivojević, as heard on the hit dancing show, plus the chart-topping Classic FM recording guitarist Craig Ogden.

They will perform some of the most popular works by the king of Argentinian tango, Astor Piazzolla, as well as solos and duos ranging from Spanish fire to cool Parisian jazz.Miloš said: “The Crucible will be a stunning setting for us to bring the intensity of tango to life for a Sheffield audience.”Chart-topping virtuoso Craig added: “We promise this will be an exceptional experience where people can escape everyday life through the power of music.”

Finally, a world debut is also booked for Sheffield on November 12. The Sounds of Now: Rotations show will give Sheffield audiences the very first glimpse of a unique programme of music and movement.

It is created by virtuoso recorder player Tabea Debus and accordion player Samuele Telari, in collaboration with award-winning choreographer Sally Marie