WIN Disney On Ice cart ride and family tickets

The latest ice spectacular arrives at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena from November 6 to 10.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee the best seats in the house - tickets are £19.80 to £50.60 - buy at www.flydsaarena.co.uk, call the Arena ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 or visit at www.disneyonice.co.uk.

And to celebrate we are giving you the chance to win one of four family tickets for four people plus a very special prize for our first two family winners out of the hat.

They will also win a place for two children in their party - who must be aged five to 11 - to get up-close with the stars with an exciting on-ice cart ride during the show itself.

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Magic, produced by Feld Entertainment, features a cast of over 50 unforgettable Disney stars, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Disney’s Frozen and, for the first time in the UK, Forky, the beloved new character from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, who will be joined by Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Bo Peep.

This fanfare production will bring 14 stories and over 30 songs to life with a sing-along score of melodious masterpieces, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes and intricate sets. leaving families captivated with memories to last a lifetime.

Audiences will travel to the heart of Africa for Disney’s The Lion King, explore adventure in friendship with the gang from Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story, and watch in amazement as Belle breaks the Beast’s curse in the tale of Beauty & The Beast.

Hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff will help royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover that true love conquers all in the magical kingdom of Arendelle from Disney’s Frozen.

This year’s production celebrates some of Disney’s most beloved characters to get fans dancing out of their seats as the likes of Hakuna Matata, You’ve Got a Friend in Me and Let It Go fills the arena.

Fans can rock out to Turtle Rock with Nemo, Dory, Squirt and his rambunctious turtle friends, and fall in love with a musical montage of dazzling prince and princess pairs skating to At Last I See the Light, A Whole New World and more.

“This particular production is by far the largest Disney On Ice show we currently have touring bringing together everyone’s favourite Disney characters from Snow White, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Elsa and Anna,” said Producer Nicole Feld.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse feature in a cast of over 50 beloved Disney stars

“Our vision is for audiences everywhere to dance and sing along to their favourite Disney songs, so we’ve included 30 tunes that they know and love.”

Producer Kenneth Feld added: “This is a show, more than any other, which is truly for everybody.

“When I sit with the audience, I see those that are grandparents, like I am, enjoying a lot of the classic Disney stories, while young kids and parents really respond to modern day favourites likeFrozen.”

WIN ON- ICE CART RIDE AT DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS 100 YEAS OF MAGIC AT SHEFFIELD FLYDSA ARENA 2019

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Magic at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena from November 6 to 10

We have four family of four tickets to be won - each winning party to include at least one supervising adult and two children. Two of the children must be aged five to 11, fo a chance to ride in a special on-ice cart, during the show.

Two families will each win the cart ride for two children. Our two runner up families will win a family ticket fo four only. Performance dates and times to be confirmed.

For a chance to win use our secure online entry form - CLIICK HERE.

Or enter via Twitter by following @GW1962 and retweeting any of his tweets containing the hashtag #JPcompDOICART19

Winners and runners up will be chosen at random and notified after deadline, noon on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena and Feld Entertainment for the purposes of alerting our winners and distributing prizes.

Fans can rock out to Turtle Rock with Nemo, Dory, Squirt and his rambunctious turtle friends

We respect your privacy and your details will not be used for any other purpose than that for which you have given consent.

UK entrants only. Transport not included. Only one entry per person, per entry method allowed. Party must include at least one supervising adult. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. See www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions. JPIMedia privacy Policy: https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/privacy-policy

* Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic will be skating into Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Exeter, Aberdeen, Sheffield, Nottingham, and London from the September 20, 2019 to January 5, 2020. For the complete list of tour dates, head to www.disneyonice.co.uk Stay current on the latest developments through social media by visiting: