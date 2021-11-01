Whitby Goth Weekend: The best pictures from the return of the event - did you make a trip from Sheffield?

The North Yorkshire coastal town hosted fans from around the world to its biannual Goth Festival, which has been running since 1994.
Visitors sampled live music, a Bizarre Bazaar alternative market and were able to meet gothic authors.
The bazaar, with more than 100 stalls, sold goods 'from the delicious and adorable to the mystical and macabre'.
Did you make the trip across from Sheffield? See if you can spot yourself in these pictures.
1. TOPSHOT - A participant in costume stands amongst gravestones at St Mary the Virgin's church during the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival in Whitby, northern England, on October 31, 2021. - The festival brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the UK and around the world for a weekend of music, dancing and shopping. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
2. TOPSHOT - A dog walker walks their Dachshund dogs, dressed in skeleton-themed coats, during the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival in Whitby, northern England, on October 31, 2021. - The festival brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the UK and around the world for a weekend of music, dancing and shopping. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
3. Participants in costume attend the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival in Whitby, northern England, on October 31, 2021. - The festival brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the UK and around the world for a weekend of music, dancing and shopping. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
4. Participants in costume attend the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival at St Mary the Virgin's Church in Whitby, northern England, on October 31, 2021. - The festival brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the UK and around the world for a weekend of music, dancing and shopping. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
