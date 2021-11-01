Whitby Goth Weekend: The best pictures from the return of the event - did you make a trip from Sheffield?

1. TOPSHOT - A participant in costume stands amongst gravestones at St Mary the Virgin's church during the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival in Whitby, northern England, on October 31, 2021. - The festival brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the UK and around the world for a weekend of music, dancing and shopping. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF