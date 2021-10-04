What’s on this week in Sheffield: Grease at the Lyceum, Little Man Tate at the O2 and ghost hunting at the Fire and Police Museum
Monday, 4th October 2021, 12:09 pm
What’s on this week in Sheffield: Grease at the Lyceum, Little Man Tate at the O2 and ghost hunting at the Sheffield Fire and Police Museum
- Grease comes to the Lyceum from October 5- 9
- Little Man Tate reunite at Sheffield’s O2 Academy
- Paranormal fans can ghost hunt at the Sheffield Fire and Police Museum
Monday October 4
Events
- Taunton outfit October Drift will perform tonight at Leadmill, with doors open from 7.30pm. Support comes from JUNODEF & Twin Suns. Tickets are £9, find out more here.
Tuesday October 5
Events
- Grease is showing at the Lyceum Theatre from October 5 - 9. Directed by Leicester Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and with choreography by Arlene Phillips, reignite your passion and get ready for an explosion of summer loving. With showings at 2pm, 3pm and 7.30pm, tickets are available via the Box Office or here.
- The Great Game Treasure Hunt Sheffield is a unique outdoor treasure hunt, taking place from 10.00-11.00am today. Find out more and book tickets here.
Wednesday October 6
Events
- UDAGAN is a concert fusing experimental music based on Sakha traditional folk music with contemporary technologies such as live coding, sampling & more. The show takes place at The University of Sheffield Drama Studio from 8.00pm. Find out more and buy tickets here.
Thursday October 7
Events
- Presented by Sheffield Creative Guild in collaboration with Pink Wafer, with support from Sheffield City Council, Music on the Terrace is a series of relaxed music events hosted in Orchard Square. The guests tonight from 7.00 - 9.00pm will be Yusuf Yellow and R.Loomes; tickets cost £4 for Guild members and £5 for non-members, which includes a free drink from either Terrace Goods or Macpot. Find out more and get tickets here.
Friday October 8
Events
- If you’re looking for a night of bingo, booze and drag queens then look no further than Rupaul’s Drag Race Bingo at The Forum from 8.30-11.30pm. Tickets are £8, find out more here.
Saturday October 9
Events
- Little Man Tate are back together once more, reuniting for a major sold-out headline gig at O2 Academy Sheffield - the band’s first live appearance since their emotional farewell shows at the same venue in 2009 - with the original line up of Jon Windle, Edward ‘Maz’ Marriott, Ben Surtees and Dan Fields. Find out more here.
- Put on your grooviest shirt because Disco Stu is back in town and is bringing a huge Funk and Disco Festival to Peddler Warehouse. Tickets are £7, with the 18+ event taking place from 2.00-11.00pm. Find out more here.
- The Old Fire and Police station in Sheffield has a long and daunting history of paranormal activity, making this haunted location a extremely interesting and intriguing building to investigate. If you’re a fan of all things paranormal, then be sure to book onto the evening ghost hunt from 8.30pm-2am. Find out more and get tickets for £23 here.
- If you’re a beat maker learn how to turn your tracks into theatrical and cinematic soundscapes in a Theatrical Sound Design workshop brought to you via Theatre Deli. Tickets are donations-based, with the event taking place at Theatre Deli Sheffield, 202 Eyre Street, from 1.00-2.30pm. Find out more and get tickets here.
- LAST CHANCE TO SEE: Grease is showing at the Lyceum Theatre. Directed by Leicester Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and with choreography by Arlene Phillips, reignite your passion and get ready for an explosion of summer loving. With showings at 2pm, 3pm and 7.30pm, tickets are available via the Box Office or here.
Sunday October 10
Events
- Following the reissue of some of their classic albums, indie veterans Echobelly return to The Leadmill this evening. Tickets are £17.50, available here.
