What’s on this week in Sheffield: Gerry Cinnamon gig, comedy from 8 Out of 10 Cats regular Rob Beckett, and Oktoberfest festivities

Stay up to date with the latest activities and events near you.

By Beth Kirkbride
Monday, 27th September 2021, 11:36 am

Keep on top of what’s coming up with The Star’s weekly What’s On blog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stay up to date with all the latest music and theatre in Sheffield.

What’s on this week in Sheffield: Gerry Cinnamon gig, comedy from 8 Out of 10 Cats regular Rob Beckett, and Oktoberfest festivities

Last updated: Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:32

  • Gerry Cinnamon’s rescheduled gig takes place at the Utilita Arena
  • Comedian Rob Beckett brings WALLOP! to Sheffield
  • A mini Oktoberfest takes place at Triple Point Brewery
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 10:24

Monday September 27

Events

  • Haggard Cat will perform tonight at Record Junkee, with tickets costing £9.05. Doors from 7.30pm. Find out more here.
  • Sheffield artist Pete McKee is showing some of his latest work in his Sharrowvale Road gallery until October 17. Find out more here.
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 10:51

Tuesday September 28

Events

  • Paloma Faith will take to the stage of Sheffield City Hall tonight in support of her fifth studio album, Infinite Things out on November 13 via RCA Records. Find out more here.
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 10:56

Wednesday September 29

Events

  • William the Conqueror will perform this evening at Sidney & Matilda, with doors from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £11.25. Find out more here.
  • Frauds will perform tonight at Record Junkee, with support from Magick Mountain. Tickets are £9.05. Find out more here.
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:24

Thursday September 30

Events

  • The Lottery Winners play a sold-out show tonight at Leadmill.
  • Gerry Cinnamon’s rescheduled June show takes place tonight at the Utilita Arena, with support from Circa Waves. Tickets are limited, find out more here.
Gerry Cinnamon plays a rescheduled Sheffield show with support from Liverpudlians Circa Waves.
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:29

Friday October 1

Events

  • Triple Point Brewery hosts a Bavarian celebration from October 1 - 2, with copious amounts of good beer, good music and good food. Find out more here.
  • Comedian Rob Beckett will bring his WALLOP! tour to Sheffield City Hall, with the event starting at 8.00pm. Find out more here.
Rob Beckett comes to Sheffield City Hall in a rescheduled stand-up show
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:32

Saturday October 2

Events

  • It’s round two of Triple Point Brewery’s Bavarian celebration, with copious amounts of good beer, good music and good food. Find out more here.
  • In a celebration of micro-budget filmmaking, Spirit of Independence Film Festival takes place at Abbeydale Picturehouse. Find out more here.
  • HRH Punk will take place at O2 Academy Sheffield from October 2 - 3, with support from 999, Department S, Hands Off Gretel, Ruts DC, UK Subs, The Lurkers, The Ramonas, and The Toasters. Find out more here.
Monday, 27 September, 2021, 11:21

Sunday October 3

Events

  • Part two of HRH Punk will take place at O2 Academy Sheffield, with support from 999, Department S, Hands Off Gretel, Ruts DC, UK Subs, The Lurkers, The Ramonas, and The Toasters. Find out more here.
Home
Page 1 of 1