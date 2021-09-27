What’s on this week in Sheffield: Gerry Cinnamon gig, comedy from 8 Out of 10 Cats regular Rob Beckett, and Oktoberfest festivities
Monday, 27th September 2021, 11:36 am
- Gerry Cinnamon’s rescheduled gig takes place at the Utilita Arena
- Comedian Rob Beckett brings WALLOP! to Sheffield
- A mini Oktoberfest takes place at Triple Point Brewery
Monday September 27
Events
- Haggard Cat will perform tonight at Record Junkee, with tickets costing £9.05. Doors from 7.30pm. Find out more here.
- Sheffield artist Pete McKee is showing some of his latest work in his Sharrowvale Road gallery until October 17. Find out more here.
Tuesday September 28
Events
- Paloma Faith will take to the stage of Sheffield City Hall tonight in support of her fifth studio album, Infinite Things out on November 13 via RCA Records. Find out more here.
Wednesday September 29
Thursday September 30
Events
- The Lottery Winners play a sold-out show tonight at Leadmill.
- Gerry Cinnamon’s rescheduled June show takes place tonight at the Utilita Arena, with support from Circa Waves. Tickets are limited, find out more here.
Friday October 1
Events
Saturday October 2
Events
- HRH Punk will take place at O2 Academy Sheffield from October 2 - 3, with support from 999, Department S, Hands Off Gretel, Ruts DC, UK Subs, The Lurkers, The Ramonas, and The Toasters. Find out more here.
Sunday October 3
Events
- Part two of HRH Punk will take place at O2 Academy Sheffield, with support from 999, Department S, Hands Off Gretel, Ruts DC, UK Subs, The Lurkers, The Ramonas, and The Toasters. Find out more here.
