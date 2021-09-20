What’s on this week in Sheffield: Fresher’s week nightlife, Star Wars actor to attend Comic Con at Magna, and the Half Marathon
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:56 pm
What's on this week in Sheffield: Fresher's week nightlife, Star Wars actor to attend Comic Con at Magna, and the Half Marathon
- Fresher’s week nightlife activities are taking place across the city
- The Half Marathon will take place on Sunday
- Star Wars actor to attend Sheffield Comic Con at Magna
Monday September 20
Last week stars of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie took to the pink carpet ahead of the film’s Amazon Prime Video premiere. Read our write up here.
Events
- This week is fresher’s week, and there are lots of activities - including loads of student club nights - taking place across the city. Find out more here.
- It’s your last week to see Operation Crucible - the story of four ordinary men in extraordinary times - at Studio Theatre. Find out more here.
- Sheffield artist Pete McKee is showing some of his latest work in his Sharrowvale Road gallery until October 17. Find out more here.
Tuesday September 21
Events
- I Am Kloot frontman John Bramwell takes to the Leadmill stage for an evening of acoustic solo tracks and Kloot classics. Tickets are £18 and doors open at 7.30pm. Find out more here.
- English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna gained recognition for winning the Glastonbury Festival’s Emerging Talent Competition in 2015. He’s playing Sheffield’s O2 Academy this evening in a sold-out show.
Wednesday September 22
Events
- Doncaster alt rockers The Blinders will perform at Leadmill this evening, with tickets available for £13.50. Find out more here.
- Get out your spandex for an ABBA disco being hosted at Signal as part of Fresher’s week. Find out more here.
Thursday September 23
Events
- The Steelers’ shirt launch will take place at the Crowne Plaza on Victoria Station Road. Get there are 7.00pm for a 7.30pm start. Find out more here.
- Head down to Yellow Arch studios for free comedy this evening, with Sam Serrano confirmed as one of the acts. No need to prebook, although you can message the venue’s Facebook page if you wish to reserve a space.
Friday September 24
Events
- Bring Me The Horizon return to the city that launched their career as they play a sold-out show at the Utilita Arena Sheffield.
- Powerhouse vocalist and revered songwriter Martha Wainwright plays the Leadmill tonight, with tickets available for £28.50. Find out more here.
- John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman will perform at the Greystones celebrating the songs of Elton John. Starting at 8.30pm, tickets are £15 + booking fees. Find out more here.
Saturday September 25
Events
- ‘Dream Catch Me’ hitmaker Newton Faulkner will perform at The Devils Arse Cave, in Castleton, in a sold-out show.
- LAST CHANCE TO SEE: It’s the last night of Operation Crucible - the story of four ordinary men in extraordinary times - at Studio Theatre. Find out more here.
Sunday September 26
Events
- A major event in the UK’s running calendar, the Sheffield Half Marathon is South Yorkshire’s biggest event of its kind. Are you taking part?
MORE HERE: These are the roads that will be closed for the Sheffield Half Marathon and Sheffield 10K runs
- Comic Con comes to Sheffield, taking place at Magna. It’s a great day out with loads to see and do for all ages. Find out more here.
