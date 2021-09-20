What’s on this week in Sheffield: Fresher’s week nightlife, Comic Con at Magna and the Half Marathon
What’s on this week in Sheffield: Fresher’s week nightlife, Comic Con at Magna and the Half Marathon
Last updated: Monday, 20 September, 2021, 13:32
- Fresher’s week nightlife activities are taking place across the city
- The Half Marathon will take place on Saturday
- Sheffield Comic Con comes to Magna on Sunday
Monday September 13
Entertainment News
There’s a new food hall set to open in Sheffield this month. Find out more here.
Events
- Sheffield Walking Festival, which takes place from September 10-19, features “enjoyable walks for a range of abilities, with plenty to see and discover”. Find out more here.
- Sheffield artist Pete McKee is showing some of his latest work in his Sharrowvale Road gallery until October 17. Find out more here.
Tuesday September 14
Events
- The Gardeners Rest is marking this year’s Heritage Open Days theme of Edible England with a mini festival of the best Sheffield ales, gins and pub snacks. Learn about traditional brewing from the folks at local microbrewery Gorilla at 7.30pm, followed by a chance to sample some of their wares. Book via Eventbrite.
Wednesday September 15
Entertainment News
Sheffield wartime story Operation Crucible has made a triumphant return to the Crucible Studio. Find out more here.
Events
- Uncover the history of the Gardeners Rest and take a guided tour of the cellars to learn how real ale is kept, with talks at 1.00, 3.00 and 7.00pm. Book via Eventbrite.
- Luca Stricagnoli performs at The Greystones with special guest Meg Pfeiffer from 8.00pm, with tickets £19.50 via Skiddle.
Thursday September 16
Entertainment News
There’s a huge Roxy-themed Christmas party coming to Sheffield later this year. Find out more here.
Events
- The Pigeon Detectives take to Leadmill’s stage for a sold-out show this evening.
Friday September 17
Entertainment News
Yorkshire’s first chocolate festival is coming to Sheffield next month on October 24 at Kelham Island Museum. Find out more here.
Events
- Sheffield will host a star studded premiere of the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Crucible at 7.30pm. Fans won’t be allowed to attend the event, but they will be able to get a glimpse of the stars walking down the red carpet before the premiere starts. Find out more here.
- The Gardeners Rest will host an illustrated talk by Margaret Boulton on the history of Sheffield’s allotments from the 1700s, through industrialisation and two world wars, to the present day from 2.00pm-3.30pm. Register via Eventbrite.
Saturday September 18
Events
- A fundraiser is being held in memory of Ben Whit at The Fairway, Birley Wood, with proceeds from the day going to Andy Man’s Club. Head down from 2.00pm for live music, dance acts, kids rides, food and drink, auction and raffle and more.
- Sheffield Waterfronts Festival returns to the city, held at two locations along the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal – Attercliffe Don Valley Moorings, 11am-3pm, and Victoria Quays, 10am-4pm. The free family-friendly event will activities for all ages to enjoy - boat trips, canoe and paddle boarding taster sessions, drumming and circus workshops, arts & crafts, stonemasonry, face painting, live music and performances, stalls, street food and much more. Find out more via Eventbrite.
- Havelocke will perform at Record Junkee, with doors from 6.00pm. Tickets cost £6 via Skiddle.
- Sheffield Record Collectors Fair takes place at The Workstation on Paternoster Row in the city centre, from 9.00 - 3.30pm. Usual traders and new faces are to display thousands of rare and collectable records, and the public can also bring along records for valuation or sale with onsite specialist valuers.
Sunday September 19
Events
- Crystal Palace based two-piece JOHN take to the O2 Academy stage, with tickets £11.25 via Ticketmaster. Doors open from 7.00pm.
- North Yorkshire songwriter Billie Marten is to perform at Leadmill, with tickets £13.75 via the venue’s website. Doors open from 7.00pm.
- Popular gameshow A Question Of Sport comes to Sheffield City Hall in a sellout show this evening.
Monday September 20
Entertainment News
Last week stars of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie took to the pink carpet ahead of the film’s Amazon Prime Video premiere. Read our write up here.
Events
- This week is fresher’s week, and there are lots of activities - including loads of student club nights - taking place across the city. Find out more here.
- It’s your last week to see Operation Crucible - the story of four ordinary men in extraordinary times - at Studio Theatre. Find out more here.
- Sheffield artist Pete McKee is showing some of his latest work in his Sharrowvale Road gallery until October 17. Find out more here.