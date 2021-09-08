What's on this week in Sheffield
What’s on: events in Sheffield this week
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 September, 2021, 16:47
- The Fratellis will play the O2 Academy on Sunday night
- Sheffield artist Pete McKee shares new artwork at Sharrowvale
- The Nether Edge festival opens on Saturday
Sunday September 12
Events
- Scottish rockers The Fratellis play Sheffield O2 Academy tonight from 7.00pm. The band, probably best known for their hit Chelsea Dagger, are touring to promote new album Half Drunk Under a Full Moon. Find out more here.
- The Vaccines play a daytime show today at the Leadmill, touring new album Back In Love City, with doors opening at 2.30pm. Tickets are available via Bear Tree.
- Britain’s oldest boy band The Fisherman’s Friends – combined age 401 - visit Sheffield on their Unlocked & Unleashed tour tonight. Catch them at the City Hall. Find out more here.
- Sheffield Walking Festival, which takes place from September 10-19, features “enjoyable walks for a range of abilities, with plenty to see and discover”. Find out more here.
- Sheffield artist Pete McKee is showing some of his latest work in his Sharrowvale Road gallery until October 17. Find out more here.
Saturday September 11
Events
- The UK’s longest running and most successful tribute to Pearl Jam are at the O2 Academy tonight as part of their 10th anniversary tour, from 7.00pm. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
- Head to the Samuel Worth Chapel within Sheffield General Cemetery for a weekend of free talks and workshops with local community and faith groups, inspired by this year’s Heritage Open Days theme of Edible England. Find out more via heritageopendays.org.uk
- The Nether Edge Festival opens with an inflatable carnival featuring bouncy castles, slides, ball pit and other inflatable fun. Community Curry is provided by Ammi’s Kitchen social enterprise. With free entry, head down to Common Ground Community Centre in Nether Edge between 1-4.00pm.
- LAST CHANCE TO SEE: Groan Ups, a comedy all about growing up from the award-winning Mischief Theatre, is playing at the Lyceum Theatre from September 7-11. Tickets are available through Sheffield Theatres, or via the Box Office.
Friday September 10
Events
- The Subways will perform this evening at Crookes Social Club. Tickets are available for £24.20 via See Tickets.
- Take a free lunchtime tour of Graves Art Gallery between 1.00-1.30pm. Book via Eventbrite.
- Groan Ups, a comedy all about growing up from the award-winning Mischief Theatre, is playing at the Lyceum Theatre from September 7 - 11. Tickets are available through Sheffield Theatres, or via the Box Office.
Thursday September 9
Entertainment News
Ahead of their Crookes Social Club show tomorrow, The Subways bassist and city-dweller, Charlotte Cooper spoke with The Star. Read the interview here.
Events
- Groan Ups, a comedy all about growing up from the award-winning Mischief Theatre, is playing at the Lyceum Theatre from September 7 - 11. Tickets are available through Sheffield Theatres, or via the Box Office.
- Dream Nails will perform this evening at Sidney & Matilda, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £8.80 and are available via Gigantic.
Wednesday September 8
Entertainment News
Sheffield residents will be able to get their hands on Free tickets for the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie premiere screenings, thanks to funding from Sheffield City Council. Find out more here.
Events
- Craft Club: Head down to the Millennium Gallery cafe, Ambulo, between 10:30am - 12:00pm to get involved in making and creating using knitting, stitching and crochet in a laid back, creative atmosphere, led by volunteer crafters. The session is free, with no need to book.
Tuesday September 7
Entertainment News
Award-winning musician Elio Pace is bringing his show The Billy Joel Songbook to Sheffield this month. Find out more here.
Events
- The rescheduled show In The Night Garden... Live is taking place at 12.00pm today at The City Hall. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Monday September 6
Entertainment News
The cast for Sleeping Beauty at the Lyceum Theatre this Christmas will include Coronation Street and Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley. Find out more here.
Events
