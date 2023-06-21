News you can trust since 1887
What's on: Storytelling in Songs

Hillsborough’s Vivacity Choir are preparing to mark their 15th anniversary with an evening called Storytelling in Songs.
By Kay RussellContributor
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:21 BST

Founded in 2008 this none auditioned community choir has gone from strength to strength and now boasts 69 members with a waiting list to join some sections.

Led by Musical Director (and local GP) Katherine Van Der Riet the choir sing all different genres of music from classical to pop and their Monday night rehearsals at Hillsborough Baptist Church are anything but dull.

The choir marked their 10tenth anniversary with a series of flash mob performances across the city centre.

    During the covid lockdowns, the choir were forced to practice on line via zoom but kept sessions fresh by inviting a series of guests musicians and composers to lead rehearsals, compiling performance videos and even partaking in an arts council funded performance piece.

    As restrictions were lifted small group rehearsals were held in Malin Bridge Primary School’s playground before progressing to socially distanced, masked rehearsals before finally being allowed to sing together in close proximity and harmony.

    The choir are marking their 15th anniversary with a concert on Saturday, July 15, at St Luke’s, Lodge Moor, with a concert focusing on Storytelling in Songs all proceeds from which will be donated to Sheffield Young Carers.