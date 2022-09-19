Freshers Week – It’s that time of year again. Sheffield’s new students arrived over the weekend and are looking to break their new city in. Innumerable events are taking place this week, including dozens of club nights, parties at The Leadmill and social events meetups during the day.

Sunset Rollercoaster – This five-man Japanese jazz-synth band, best known for singles My Jinji and Vanilla, are playing The Leadmill on Tuesday, September 20, at 8pm. Tickets available here.

Jessica Forteskew – Stand up show at The Leadmill by this rising star comedian known for BBCR4’s News Quiz and regularly co-hosting The Guilty Feminist podcast. Wednesday, September 21, 6.30pm. Tickets available here.

Dawn French in 'Dawn French is a huge Tw*t' performance in Sheffield following her UK Tour 2022.

Dawn French is a Huge Tw*t – Stand up show by the irreverent mainstay of UK comedy about her life and years in the television industry, playing at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, September 22, at 7.30pm. Limited tickets still available.

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls – English Punk/Folk singer songwriter performing with his mainstay backing band, playing the O2 Academy on Friday, September 23, at 6pm. Tickets available here.

Beer Festival and Harvest Fayre, Heeley City Farm – two fun filled days of local beers and spirits coupled with live music, kid’s activities and an annual produce competition. Kick off autumn on Friday at 5pm – 10pm and Saturday 12noon – 10pm at this event on Richards Road,

Basketball: B. Braun Sheffield Sharks vs London Lions. Friday, September 23, 7.30pm. Tickets available here.

Much Ado About Nothing, adapted and directed by Robert Hastie, is playing Sheffield Theatres. Credit: Johan Persson.

Lou Lou’s Sheffield Vintage Fair – Sheffield’s favourite vintage fair returns to Sheffield Cathedral on Saturday, September 24, starting at 11am. £2 entry at door.

Oktoberfest – Celebrate like a true Bavarian this September at this celebration of bratwurst, steins and the Yorkshire Oompah Band. Unlimited beer with £45 entry. Friday, September 24 12noon – 1am, at Heist Brew Tap on Neepsend Lane. Tickets available here.

The Enemy – After going on hiatus in 2016, the chart topping UK indie rock band The Enemy are back and playing The Leadmill on Saturday, September 24, 7pm. Tickets available here.

Sheffield 10k – This hugely popular event in Sheffield’s sports calendar is back. Anyone can enter, provided they pay their sponsors entry fee (this is sometimes free) and can also provide a minimum fundraising target by the day of the race. The race kicks off on Sunday, September 25, at 9am. To run for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, visit their page here. To run for Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care, email [email protected].

Sheffield 10k returns to the Steel City this weekend.

Andrea Bocelli – World famous Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, perhaps best known for Con Te Partiro and O Sole Mio, is performing at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 25, starting at 7pm. Tickets are still available here.

Much Ado About Nothing – This classic Shakespeare play has been given five stars by The Guardian and is playing The Crucible until Saturday, September 24.

The Little Mermaid – Northern Ballet production at The Lyceum September 22 – 24.

Accidental Death of an Anarchist – classic farce at The Playhouse starting on Friday, September 23, running until October 15.

Singer Andrea Bocelli is coming to Sheffield for a performance (Photo credit: Mark Seliger)