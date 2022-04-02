What's on in Sheffield this week? Paul Merton, RuPaul's Drag Race and Teenage Fanclub all in town

If you’re eager to get out and about in Sheffield in the coming days, here’s a few dates for your diary of what’s going on in the city this week.

MONDAY

Paul Merton’s Impro Chums. The Have I Got News For You star brings his comedy collective to the Leadmill. The show starts at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Paul Merton and RuPaul's Drag Race are among the acts in Sheffield this week.

TUESDAY

Toy Story in Concert

Watch the classic family favourite at Sheffield City Hall with a live orchestra. The show starts at 6pm.

Australian surf rockers Ocean Alley make their Sheffield debut with a date at the Leadmill. Show is at 7.30pm.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY

Comedian Jon Ronson performs two dates at the City Hall on his Things Fell Apart tour. 7.30pm both nights.

WEDNESDAY

Sheffield Steelers are in action at the Arena, taking on Manchester Storm from 7.30pm.

THURSDAY

Big Girls Don’t Cry, which celebrates the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, is at the City Hall from 7.30pm.

FRIDAY

The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra perform at the City Hall as part of the Sheffield International Concert Season. The music starts at 7pm.

The Last Laugh Comedy Club is at the City Hall from 8pm, featuring comics Matt Reed, Tom Wigglesworth, Michelle Shaughnessy and Paul Tonkinson.

Indie rockers Teenage Fanclub are at the Leadmill from 7.30pm.

SATURDAY

The official RuPaul Drag Race series two tour comes to Sheffield City Hall from 8pm. Expect all your favourites from the hit TV show.

The Last Laugh Comedy club will be at the City Hall from 8pm.