What's On: Here's the best of what's happening in Sheffield and beyond this Halloween

Head to the Tropical Butterfly House for tonnes of frightening family fun

The spooky season is upon us, so it's time to choose your poison…

Spooky screenings

- The Sheffield Horror Film Festival 2019 comes to the Showroom Cinema, from October 24-27, with films including ‘Girl on the Third Floor,’ ‘Harpoon,’ and ‘Celluloid Screams Secret Film 1.’ Visit www.showroomworkstation.org.uk

Head to the pumpkin patch at Cannon Hall Farm

- What could be better at Halloween that watching frightening films in the open air at Sheffield General Cemetery? Brave souls will be greeted at the Cemetery Gatehouse this Saturday and Sunday before setting off to explore the sprawling pathways by torchlight, ahead of a super-duper spooky screening. Visit buytickets.at/nostalgicfilmclub for details of film nights, including Woman in Black, Corpse Bride, Hocus Pocus, and The Witches.

- When a venue works - it works! And that's why this year, Leadmill Cinematic is also moving its film fun to Sheffield General Cemetery. Enjoy films including The Omen, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Get Out. There will be a full bar, themed drinks, and snacks available. This over 18’s only event has limited seating. Visit leadmill.co.uk/events/cinema to book.

Terrifying tours

- Join Sheffield broadcaster and historian Sheridan Shacklethwaite to explore the Central Library basement this Saturday. Allow your senses to become dislocated among the bookshelves on this vaguely historical, mildly accurate, thoroughly researched, somewhat made-up tour. Visit Eventbrite.

Halloween fun

Freakish family fun

- Head to Cannon Hall Farm Pumpkin Festival for a magical experience, as young witches and wizards join the fun of the Wizardry School, from October 19-31. The Pumpkin Patch is returning to the South Yorkshire farm once again and young witches and wizards will be given their own spell book challenge in the 'Forbidden Forest' to graduate top of the class and earn a sweet treat. Fancy dress is encouraged.

- Join in the Halloween Monsters Parade at Whirlow Hall Farm on October 31. Pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, have a go at making slime, and get up close to some creepy crawlies. Enjoy a Halloween screen treat in a pop-up cinema, and take a walk on a spooky ghost trail, eat delicious street food, enjoy crafts and games, and then....take on the monsters parade! The University of Sheffield Samba Band will lead the march to light up the Whirlow sky.

- Enjoy autumnal fun and Halloween horrors at Chatsworth this half-term holiday. There will be an array of terrible treats, evil entertainment and devilish delights in the house and garden. Follow the frighteningly fun trail in the house, hunt for hidden pumpkins, dare to enter the abandoned tunnel and listen to spine-tingling storytelling in the garden. Enjoy the creepy collection trail, unearthed from the darkest corners of the vaults. From October 26-November 3.

Spooky screenings galore: Girl on the Third Floor

- Calling all budding witches and wizards for wild Halloween fun at the Tropical Butterfly House. Follow a new magical activity trail around the wildlife park where youngsters can try their hand at broomstick training and dare to dabble in a potion class in the woodland witch’s cabin before graduating with hauntingly good honours. The witches and wizards trail is open every day from October 26 to November 3, along with spooky storytelling, a haunted house, and spooky tractor trailer rides.

- Growtheatre is running its fun-packed, creative outdoor sessions in Ecclesall Woods again this October 31. Bump into curious creatures in the woods, enjoy thrilling adventures, ghoulish games and creepy crafts hosted by a range of extraordinary and enchanting characters. Visit growtheatre.org.uk for more.

- Get seriously slimy with Meadowhall’s gooey, ghost-busting Slime Factory experience. Enter through the parent-proof portal, don your lab coat and goggles and join super slime experts for a spookily silly 25-minute adventure. Learn the Slime Salute, create eerie ectoplasm, and make a pot to take home. October 26-November 1.

- Come along for a night out at Creepy Kelham this October 31, with scary stories, spooky activities and trick or treat trails. Explore the museum this Halloween and take part in lots of spooky activities, including slime making and Halloween biscuit decorating. If you dare - discover the dark cellars with the Spooky Cellar Tours. Don't forget your fancy dress. Visit Eventbrite for details.

Fun for the whole family

- Feel the heat at Crystal Peaks with Bluebell Wood's charity fire walk spectacular on October 31. Take part in ghoulish celebrations, including the centre’s safe Trick or Treat adventure, a creepy trail, and lots of Halloween goodies. From 2.30pm-5pm.

Petrifying parties

– The 90's Halloween Fest returns to Magna, with four haunted arenas, spine-tingling fairground rides, ghastly ghost trains, live scare show actors, and deadly dancers. This fanastic fancy dress rave will run from November 2-3.

- Prepare yourselves as hordes of living dead take over Carver Street for Festival of the Dead 2019 on October 31, from 10.30am. This Halloween block party like no other is set across an entire closed off street in the heart of the city, with four arenas of music, terrifying performers, and full street decor. Visit organisedchaosevents.co.uk/special-events/halloween for details.

- Enjoy a devilish and dangerously decadent Halloween party – freaks, fun, frolics, and dancing into the early hours, at The Grand Halloween Bar at Sheffield City Hall. Expect demonic dancers, madcap magicians, sideshow shenanigans, comedy capers, and ferocious freaks at this Halloween disco on October 26, plus delicious food and drinks. Visit sheffieldcityhall.co.uk for more.

Weird and Wonderful walks

- Join Wortley Hall for some frighening fun with a spooky garden walk. Take a spooky train around the grounds to find some ghostly characters. Little terrors will get to pick their own pumpkin from the garden and bring it back in to the hall to carve, where hot chocolate will be waiting and a prize will be given for the best pumpkin and fancy dress. On October 29-30, from 4.15pm. Email info@wortleyhall.org.uk for more.

Mysterious maze

- Visit RSPCA Sheffield for a Halloween Scare Maze. Dare you walk in the woods, and make it out alive? Join the fun on October 31, from 7.30pm.

Harrowing hauntings

- Spend the night in a real haunted nightclub seen investigated live on Ghosts of Britain and Paranormal X channels. The Mucky Duck is opening its doors to the public this Halloween for the perfect fright night. There have been reports of bangs, pianos playing in the dead of night, and lights flickering - what will you witness? Staff will lead you through haunted hot spots and attempt to communicate with the spirits through various devices. There will also be private readings, and perhaps even a seance, this October 31.