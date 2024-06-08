Sheffield is home to some brilliant makers and fantastic food producers.
Some of the best are showcased at the brilliant markets taking place across the city.
We’ve put together a selection of the markets you can visit around Sheffield this summer to pick up everything from daily essentials to homemade gifts.
They include a popular riverside market with live entertainment, a thriving nighttime market where you can enjoy sensational street food, craft beer and cocktails.
Some of these markets run daily while others only take place monthly or quarterly.
We’ve included markets across Sheffield, from the city centre to Nether Edge and Stocksbridge.
1. Nether Edge Farmers' Market
Nether Edge Farmers' Market is a hugely popular event, run entirely by volunteers, which takes place quarterly in one of Sheffield's most sought-after suburbs. There are a large number of traders selling everything from handmade crafts to baked goods, and there's also a variety of live music and other entertainment, making it a great family day out. It's scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 9, Sunday September 15, and Sunday, December 8.
2. Pollen Market
Pollen Market takes place on the third Sunday of each month beside the River Don, on the Castlegate Grey to Green Park between Lady's Bridge and Blonk Street. You can find flowers and other local produce, arts and crafts, food and drink, and much more. There's also live music. The next market is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 16, from 10am to 4pm. Photo: Joe Horner Photography
3. Peddler Market.
Peddler Market, which takes place each month at a warehouse on Burton Road in Neepsend, Sheffield, is not your typical market. It is a celebration of the best street food in and around Sheffield, which runs from the early afternoon until 11pm. As well as the food, there's live music and a variety of goods, from art to fashion. It's scheduled to take place on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, and on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5 Photo: National World
4. Sharrow Vale Market
Sharrow Vale Road is one of Sheffield's best streets for independent shops and cafes. Three times a year it is home to the hugely popular Sharrow Vale Market, with around 100 stalls stretching from Hunters Bar roundabout to the Stewart Road and Peaks car parks. You can find everything from locally reared and home made produce, to crafts, clothes and plants, along with hot food from around the globe. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 21, from 12pm-4pm, and Sunday, December 1, from 12pm-4pm. Photo: Dean Atkins
