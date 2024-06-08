3 . Peddler Market.

Peddler Market, which takes place each month at a warehouse on Burton Road in Neepsend, Sheffield, is not your typical market. It is a celebration of the best street food in and around Sheffield, which runs from the early afternoon until 11pm. As well as the food, there's live music and a variety of goods, from art to fashion. It's scheduled to take place on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, and on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5 Photo: National World