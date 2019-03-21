What’s On Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see promoted in our What’s On? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Thursday, March 21, 2019

GENERAL

Castleton Historical Society, The Hope Valley Line, Sheffield to Edale by Stephen Gay, Castleton Methodist Church, Buxton Road, Castleton, Hope Valley, doors 7pm for 7.30pm. Everyone most welcome, £3 including refreshments.

Matlock Railway Club, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm. Railways of the Peak District, Speaker Les Nixon. Non members welcome, details tel. 07900244913.

Hillsborough and Owlerton Local History Group, History of Sheffield Hospitals by Mary Garside, Hillsborough Sports Arena, Hillsborough Park, S6 4HA, 7.45pm, £2 for visitors, tel. 2863017.

Dementia Café, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, 10-12pm. A relaxed and friendly meeting place for people with memory problems and dementia, their family and friends giving an opportunity to obtain advice and support from professionals. Further information tel. 0114 2768414.

Work-Shop, Job Club, free and friendly support to help you search and apply for work. Foxhill Forum, 31-33 Wolfe Road, S6 1BT, drop-in between 12-4pm. Andrew tel. 0114 2315522.

Holmhirst Art Group, vacancies, any ability welcome, Holmhirst Methodist Church, Holmhirst Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, 2-4pm. For further info contact Peter tel. 01142 869786/07855755151.

Concert with Kevin Grunill, or guest organist playing the Compton Cinema Organ, Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1pm. Tel. 07944 566972.

Exhibition, Unsung Heroes, Hawley Collection, Kelham Island Museum, Alma Street, Sheffield, S3 8RY. www.hawleytoolcollection.com www.simt.co.uk/kelham-island-museum

Exhibition, Who We Are: Photographs by Martin Jenkinson, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Construction House, S1 Artspace, 1 Norwich Street, Park Hill, Sheffield, S2 5PN. Tel. 0114 2756131. info@s1artspace.org www.s1artspace.org

Exhibition, Radical Materials, S1 Artspace, 1 Norwich Street, Park Hill, Sheffield, S2 5PN. Tel. 0114 2756131. www.s1artspace.org

Exhibition, Me & Eu, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Leonardo da Vinci, A Life in Drawing, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, free entry.

UExhibition, The Vehicle of Nature, by Universal Everything, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, free entry.

Free Computer Class, Come along to learn how to be safe online, to search for work, to shop, to obtain health advice and more! A team of tutors will be available to help you. Refreshments provided. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, 1-4pm. Please book a session by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust, tel. 0114 399 1070. (Brought to you by the Sheffield Digital Inclusion Project - funded by Sheffield City Council and delivered by Heeley Trust). Visit our website at www.sheffieldonline.net

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Crafting with Zoe, Centenary Hall, Bateman Road, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 8HA, 1-3pm. Our aim of the craft group is a friendly relaxed environment to meet others and explore your creativity through arts and crafts activities The craft group will be covering Easter crafts, silk painting, jewellery making, drawing and painting, Sugar craft, floristry, sock crafts, card making, book folding etc. Cost per lesson: £5, Refreshment and snack include, We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Crafting with Zoe, Middleton hall, Barleycroft Lane, Dinnington, S25 2LE, 10-12pm. Our aim of the craft group is a friendly relaxed environment to meet others and explore your creativity through arts and crafts activities. The craft group will be covering book folding, jewellery making, glass painting, sugar craft, floristry, Easter crafts, sock crafts, card making etc. Refreshment and snack include, We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Cake Decorating, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 6.30-8.30pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Kiveton Park & District Art Group, for the absolute beginner or competent artist, (16+), new members welcome, Kiveton & Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RG, 7-9pm. Annual membership £15 and £2 to attend, includes refreshments. Info. walesartgroup@gmail.com

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Knit & Knatter, or Crochet & Crafts, St. Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley, 12.30-2.30pm, £10 for 5 weeks, (including refreshments). Needles, wool, patterns etc. all available. Further Information, tel. 07960 512206.

Holly Green Art and Craft Club at Frith Road Community Centre, (off Hollinsend Road) 1.30-3.30pm. Followed by Gentle Exercise and Games 3.30-4.30pm. New Members always welcome. For more information please call 0114 2390963.

Mini Movers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Lower Wincobank 50+ Invitation, inviting new members to weekly meeting, Community Centre, Jedburgh Drive 1pm. The group provides a friendly and welcoming environment with the emphasis on health and wellbeing. Refreshments provided. www.sheffield50plus.org.uk

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

The Rose Choir, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Play Cafe, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 10-3pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Westfield Disabled Swimming Group, Westfield School, Eckington Road, Sothall, 7.30-8.30pm. New members welcome at the sessions, open to all disabled people plus helper partner or friend. Information Alan Smith (Treasurer) tel. 0114 2394484 or Roger Smith (Chairman) tel. 0114 2393723.

THEATRE

Lil’ Jimmy Reed, with Bob Hall & Hilary Blythe, Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, tkts £16, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Victoria, Northern Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, Trinity Hall, Wath, Lower Primary 4-5pm, Upper Primary 5-6pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

Killamarsh Dreams, DRama Entertainment Art & Music Society, local drama group, St Giles Church Hall, Sheepcote Road, 6-8pm, first week free. If you love to act, dance or sing in a fun friendly environment this is the place for you, previous experience not essential, aimed at young people, scool year 3 or above. Tel. 07518334783. killamarsh.dreams@outlook.com

53 Theatre Group, amateur theatre group meeting, Lansdowne Chapel, Cemetry Road, Sheffield, S11 8FP, 7.30pm. www.53group.org.uk

DANCE

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Dance Classes, Adult Beginner Ballet Class, 7.30-8.30pm. Adult Tap Open to all, 7.30-8.30pm. Adult Advanced Street Dance, 8.30-9.30pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Line Dancing, with tuition, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, Sheffield 8, 8.30-10.15pm. Members £1.20, guests £2.70. No.1 and 18a buses pass the door.

Sequence Dancing, St James Church Hall, Woodhouse, 1-3pm. Tel. 01246 432185.

Walk The Line with Diana, Line Dancing Improvers and Intermediates, Tythe Barn Community Centre, Woodhouse Village, S13, improvers 12-1.30pm, intermediates 12-2.30pm. Tel. 0114 2475644.

Swing Dance Classes, 60-68 Trippet Lane, S1 4EL, 8pm, £5. Beginners welcome. Tel. 01142668101. www.bellabalboa.co.uk

Sequence Dance, Burton Street Foundation, Hillsborough, S62HH, 2-4pm. Tel. 2330543.

HEALTH

Overeaters Anonymous, Are you obsessed with food, eating or your weight? Are thoughts about your weight affecting how you live your life? Do you eat when you are not hungry? Do you go on eating binges or avoid eating, for no apparent reason? Whatever problem you may be having with food you are welcome in Overeaters Anonymous. We are not a diet club. We are a 12-Step fellowship. Meetings in Sheffield, 6.30pm. Details Jo 07946437848. www.oagb.org.uk

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zhumba, Latin Dance Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.40-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747. 11.40 - 12.30

Fitness Classes, for adults with autism and learning disabilities, run by a specialist instructor with experience in supporting people with disabilities. Come along and meet new people and have fun in a friendly, sociable and supportive environment. Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP, 3.30-4.30pmpm), £3.75 for first 12, then £6 after. If you would like to find out more contact Kirsty Fields, tel. 07581627651 or email accessfitness@autismplus.co.uk

Zumba, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6pm, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Hatha Yoga, with Steve Avian, Broomhill Methodist Church, 7.30-9pm. Contact Steve, tel. 07792 557 105 for more details or see www.shamayoga.org.uk

Pilates, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 5.45-6.45pm, Lorna tel. 07780685367. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 6.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 10-4pm, free adm. drop in anytime. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Try Chigung for self healing, for intermediates, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Victoria Community Centre, S2 2SE, 6-8pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Zumba Gold, (Young at Heart) Class, Grenoside Community Centre, 1.30-2.30pm, £5. Easy to follow, low impact, latin-inspired dance fitness class. Party at your own pace and forget about exercise. Great for beginners and active older adults. Tel. 07949 126312 or email: gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Sheffield T’ai Chi, for relaxation, health, flexibility, circulation and balance, Wesley Hall, Crookes, 7.30-9pm, £6 per session, £4 concessions. Friendly class with experienced teacher. Come and try it out. Tel. 01142517217, 07843390675. www.sheffieldtaichi.co.uk

Swimming Group, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 11.30am to head to Upperthorpe Baths. The SRSB also provides a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Pilates Class, Beginners, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 6.15–7.15pm. Karen Fawley tel. 07894 307000 for further details. www.pilatesinmind.co.uk

Piloxing Class, Boxing, Pilates, Dance, Oughtibridge Wesleyan Reform Chapel, 6.30-7.30pm, £4. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

Tai Chi, 11-12pm, (DS). Movement through Dance, 10-11am, (MH). Livewire Drama, 4-5pm, (DS). Karate 6-7pm, (MH). Wales Art Group, 7-9pm, (DS). iveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF. Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Slimming World, Tabernacle Church, Proctor Place, Hillsborough, 10-12pm, 5pm & 7pm. Christine tel. 0114 2817860/07904 864 415. christinebeecroft@msn.com

SPORT

The Richmond Rockets, Walking Football Team, With the support of The Friends of Richmond Park, Meet at the Pavilion, Richmond Park, S13 8LF, 10-11.30am. Buses 7 to Jazzies Crossing Normanton Hill then through the Park. 25 or 40 to St Catherine’s Church then a short walk to the main park entrance. Further info www.forp.me or Facebook - Friends of Richmond Park Sheffield.

Taekwondo, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 7-9pm, Ian tel. 07919826522. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Hallgate United Reformed Church, Hallgate, Doncaster, 7-9pm. Tel. 07958047651 for info.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Social Badminton, for all ability levels, Shiregreen Sports Badminton Club, Parkwood Academy, Longley Ave West, S5 8UF, 7.30-9pm, first session free, then £2.50 per session. Contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725 or Will Stocks at badminton@shiregreensports.org.uk. www.shiregreensports.org.uk

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Mosborough Short Mat Bowling Club, meet at the Joseph Stone Centre, School Road, Mosborough, 1-4pm, admission £2. Beginners and new members welcome. For further details, Eric tel. 0114 2477507.

Martial Arts and Tai Chi, for beginners, discover the amazing fun of Lishi, Heeley Institute, Hartley St, near Heeley City Farm, 7-8pm, £5/£4. tel. 07740870848. Email Paul sheffield@lishi.org

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Friday, March 22, 2019

GENERAL

Sheffield Photographic Society, Annual Exhibition, Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street, Sheffield S1 1HA, free entrance during normal Cathedral opening times.

Coffee Morning, find out about activities, volunteering opportunities, or just enjoy a cuppa and a chat, Foxhill Forum, 31-33 Wolfe Road, S6 1BT, drop-in between 10.30-12.30pm. Rosalind tel. 0114 2315522.

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Batik for Beginners, Would you like to learn how to create a Batik textile? Come along to these sessions to play with colour and fabric, making marks, patterns and designs using the ancient textile art of Batik. Apply hot wax onto cotton fabric with a “tjanting” or brush then add a rainbow of colour with cold water fibre reactive dyes. These classes are designed for absolute beginners and those with some experience. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm, £15 per class or £75 for all 6 sessions (saving £15). Find the full list of dates and book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us tel. 0114 272 3970.

Exhibition, Unsung Heroes, Hawley Collection, Kelham Island Museum, Alma Street, Sheffield, S3 8RY. www.hawleytoolcollection.com www.simt.co.uk/kelham-island-museum

Hummingbird Music, pre-school music session, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30 -11.30am, Hannah tel. 07504985983 hannahgkidd@gmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Toddler Group, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-11.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Old Masters Art Club, seeking new members all ages and ability, free tuition, water colour, acrylic, pastels, pencil drawings. Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.30-3pm. Gordon, tel. 07910110161.

Drop in Fridays, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Tots and Toddlers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Feminist Over Fifties Social Group, The Showroom Cafe, Sheffield, meets fortnightly. For details contact Maggie, tel. 0114 2306600, or feministsoverfifty@gmail.com

Friday Feel-Good, come along for a cuppa, a chat and a chill out, swap ideas and advice as well as take part in regular mini-meditation sessions designed to completely de-stress, uplift and prepare you to face the world. Initially designed for my clients who feel they are ready to begin socialising, yet are not ready to jump in at the deep end yet This group is perfect for anyone having experienced low mood wanting to gently ease back into facing the world, make friends and take time out with support. 10-11am. Donations for refreshments and meditation/guest speakers etc please. www.halcyonhypno.com/what-s-on.html

THEATRE

Macbeth, English Touring Opera, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £28-£36.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Ben Fogle, Tales from the Wilderness, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £27.70 tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Ensemble 360, Czech, Emmanuel Church, Barnsley, 7.30pm, tkts £13, £6 u26 & unwaged. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Civic Scratch, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, pay what you decide. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Immaculate, by Oliver Lansley, presented by Cut-Up Theatre Company, The Wesley Centre, Maltby, Rotherham, 7.30pm, £8 + 25p booking fee. Ticket info: www.ticketsource.co.uk/cut-up-theatre-company

Victoria, Northern Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots of fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, St.Andrews Church Hall, Brinsworth, Lower Primary 4.30-5.30pm, Upper Primary 5.30-6.30pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

DANCE

Ballroom Dancing For Beginners, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.30-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Line Dance Classes, Frecheville Community Centre, Churchdale Road, Sheffield, S12 4XT. Qualified Line Dance Instruction. Absolute Beginner class, 7-8pm, £2. Improver/Intermediate class, 8-10.30pm, £3.50. Contact Margaret – 0114 247 1880 – www.goin-stompin.co.uk

Adult Acrobatics, open to all,Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

New dance sessions, for ages 11- 16, Rotherham Youth Dance Network, Swinton Youth Centre, East Avenue, S64 8JW, 6-7pm, £1 per session. For more info: tel. 07790 821181 or info@rotherhamyouthdance.co.uk

Easy Sequence Dancing, Grenoside Community Centre, 7.30-10pm. Tel. 0114 2466609.

HEALTH

Swimming, women only, beginners to experienced. Female lifeguard/instructor. Heeley Pool and Gym, S8 0XQ, 10.30-11.30am, school term time, £2 a session. For further info please call Maxine at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Chairobics, plus games and social afterwards, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10.30-12pm. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 10.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Ebenezer Church, Greenhow St, Walkley, 5.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Tai Chi Session, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 2.30-3.30pm. Creative writing workshop, 11-12.30pm. The SRSB also provide a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Fit Mums Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Chapel, Church Street, 10-11am, £5. Children of all ages welcome at the session while you exercise. Toys provided. www.revitalizefitness.co.uk Aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Zagyoga, teaches Iyengar yoga classes, Hagglers Corner, 586 Queens Rd S2, 10am. Please visit www.zagyoga.com for more classes. Tel. 07597129471.

SPORT

Pilsung Taekwondo, CDYST Sports Centre, Coldwell Lane, Crosspool, 7.30pm, all ages and abilities welcome. Andy tel. 07774773355.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Saturday, March 23, 2019

GENERAL

Jumble Sale, Grenoside Scout and Guide HQ, Saltbox Lane, Grenoside, S35 8QS, 12-2pm, entrance fee 50p, (kids free). Loads of great bargains at rock bottom prices. Clothes, shoes, handbags, bedding, curtains, kitchenware, bric-a-brac, children's toys, etc. Everything must go. Good quality, clean donations taken 7-7.30pm on Friday, March 22, or 9.30-10.30am on the day. No electrical items, thanks. All proceeds to Grenoside Scout and Guide Group.

Reilly and Nitikman, celebrate the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, Bradfield Village Hall, 7pm, £12.40, tickets from Flask End Post office, www.bradflix.co.uk or Jim, tel. 2851951.

Mosaic and Mindfulness, with Diana Storey, A full day workshop for adults who want to learn a new skill whilst making a mandala in mosaic. The workshop will cover meditation and theory behind mandalas and experimental abstract art techniques. No previous experience is necessary and all materials and equipment are provided. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-3pm, £50. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Concord AllStars, Sheffield’s triple National Champion junior marching band, learn to play brass and percussion or dance in a friendly and informal setting. Ages 8 to 16 years, no experience required all instruments provided free of charge. Croft House Centre, Garden Street, Sheffield, S1 4BJ, 10-12pm. For more details tel. 0114 2491460 or email: rcs@concord.org.uk

Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Machine, One off class to get to grips with your machine. This class is for normal machines and computerize machines. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Sheffield Photographic Society, Annual Exhibition, Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street, Sheffield S1 1HA, free entrance during normal Cathedral opening times.

Exhibition, Unsung Heroes, Hawley Collection, Kelham Island Museum, Alma Street, Sheffield, S3 8RY. www.hawleytoolcollection.com www.simt.co.uk/kelham-island-museum

Children’s Craft Classes, learn how to sew and knit. Age group 8 to 12 year old, small class sizes. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Capoeira, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12pm. cdoshef@hotmail.co.uk. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Shooting Stars Children’s Drama Classes, run by StandBy Film & Theatre, (ages 5-11), Victoria Hall Methodist church, Sheffield, S1 2JB, 10-12pm, free taster class, then £10 per class, book in advance for free taster class. Info. tel. 07576988292 or standbyenquiries@live.co.uk

THEATRE

Elizabeth I, English Touring Opera, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £28-£36.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Steeleye Span, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £27.20, £25.20 conc. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Jimmy Shand Story, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.45pm, tkts £22.70 tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Justin Moorhouse, Northern Joker, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, tkts £14, £5 unwaged. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Glory, Jump Club, Barnsley, 7.30pm, tkts £4. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Ensemble 360, performs music for piano and strings by Mozart, Dvorak and more, presented by Ian Skelly, Crucible Studio Theatre, 7.15-9.30pm, tickets £20/£14/£5 for u35s, students and first-time attenders, tel. 0114 2496000. www.musicintheround.co.uk

Immaculate, by Oliver Lansley, presented by Cut-Up Theatre Company, The Wesley Centre, Maltby, Rotherham, 7.30pm, £8 + 25p booking fee. Ticket info: www.ticketsource.co.uk/cut-up-theatre-company

Victoria, Northern Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, Barnsley Academy, Lower Primary 10-11am, Upper Primary 11-12pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

Act One drama class, 6-11, 10-12pm & 2-4pm, 11-16, 12-2pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Childrens Classes, for all ages and abilities, 9-3pm. Childrens Street Dance Class open to all abilities, come and join the BeBop Crew, 3.30-4.30pm, £5. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Helen Taylor School of Dance, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-11.30am, tel. 07794 147315. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Bentley My Place, 9-11am, free. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Liquid Fusion Dance, Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10.30-11.30am, (DS). Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Modern Sequence Dance, Bramley Parish Hall, Main Street, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 2SA, 7.30-10pm. Adm £2pp inc.refreshments Tel. 01709 701248.

Ballroom & sequence dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, (smart casual dress), 8.30-11.30pm, door. Dtls tel. 2745433.

HEALTH

Overeaters Anonymous, Are you obsessed with food, eating or your weight? Are thoughts about your weight affecting how you live your life? Do you eat when you are not hungry? Do you go on eating binges or avoid eating, for no apparent reason? Whatever problem you may be having with food you are welcome in Overeaters Anonymous. We are not a diet club. We are a 12-Step fellowship. Meetings in Sheffield, 2.30pm. Details Helen tel. 07799613071. www.oagb.org.uk

Weight Watchers, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-10.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 3.30-5pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Weightwatchers, Wickersley library, 286 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, S66 1JJ, 8.30am or 10am. Lisa, tel. 07742 339627.

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Children’s Football Training, age 4-14, boys and girls, all abilities, Tapton School, Crosspool, Sheffield, 9-11am, just turn up , first lesson free. Tel. 0162956503. www.footballlinks.net

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, S9 5DA, 11am. All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

Soccer Skills, open age, Hillsborough Arena Hawskley Avenue, 10-11.20am. 5yrs up wards all age related. Level 2 Coaches DBS checked and First Aiders. £2.50 shin pads and a drink please. Followed by Goal Keeper training level 2 Coaches £2.50. Please contact Jonathon Bower 0114 2299458 Mob 07788595596 or email jonathonbower@uwclub.net

Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 9-10am, (MH). Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 3-4.30pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 10.30-12.30pm, tel. 07958047651.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

