Welcome to the 29th annual fundraising Daffodil Ball - raising vital funds for Sheffield Children's Hospital

What's OnThings To DoMeghan Metcalfe; Peter Hays; Audrey Hobson; Glynn Sherwon; Harvey Metcalfe; Margaret Phips; Michelle Phips; Gill Collins; Janet Sherwon; Zoe Metcalfe Welcome to the 29th annual fundraising Daffodil Ball - raising vital funds for Sheffield Children's HospitalWelcome to the 29th fundraising Daffodil BallBy Nigel BoothFriday, 24 May, 2019, 13:25 h1. Nigel and Sandra Worthington; Jean and David FyfeNigel and Sandra Worthington; Jean and David FyfePhoto: Linda BusseyCopyright: Buy photo2. Stephen Fyfe; Ben Howard; Graham McLoughlinStephen Fyfe; Ben Howard; Graham McLoughlinPhoto: Linda BusseyCopyright: Buy photo3. Helena Stephenson; Robyn Howard; Leonora SalkeldHelena Stephenson; Robyn Howard; Leonora SalkeldPhoto: Linda BusseyCopyright: Buy photo4. Andy Lee; Clare O'Connell, emergency medicine consultant, Sheffield Childrens' HospitalAndy Lee; Clare O'Connell, emergency medicine consultant, Sheffield Childrens' HospitalPhoto: Linda BusseyCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 3