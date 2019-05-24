Meghan Metcalfe; Peter Hays; Audrey Hobson; Glynn Sherwon; Harvey Metcalfe; Margaret Phips; Michelle Phips; Gill Collins; Janet Sherwon; Zoe Metcalfe

Welcome to the 29th annual fundraising Daffodil Ball - raising vital funds for Sheffield Children's Hospital

Welcome to the 29th fundraising Daffodil Ball

By Nigel Booth
Friday, 24 May, 2019, 13:25

h

1. Nigel and Sandra Worthington; Jean and David Fyfe

Nigel and Sandra Worthington; Jean and David Fyfe

Photo: Linda Bussey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Stephen Fyfe; Ben Howard; Graham McLoughlin

Stephen Fyfe; Ben Howard; Graham McLoughlin

Photo: Linda Bussey

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Helena Stephenson; Robyn Howard; Leonora Salkeld

Helena Stephenson; Robyn Howard; Leonora Salkeld

Photo: Linda Bussey

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Andy Lee; Clare O'Connell, emergency medicine consultant, Sheffield Childrens' Hospital

Andy Lee; Clare O'Connell, emergency medicine consultant, Sheffield Childrens' Hospital

Photo: Linda Bussey

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3