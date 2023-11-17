News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Christmas Market: Take a tour of the 2023 festive market around the Peace Gardens and The Moor

It runs from Sheffield Town Hall, through the Peace Gardens and right down The Moor.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
The 2023 Sheffield Christmas Market is back for another year of festive fun and celebrations.

The yearly attraction is filled with local, independent traders offering unique and charming products and delicious sweet and hot food.

It officially opened on November 16 and we are now into the second day of trading - but with the ongoing work on Fargate, it does look a little different.

Watch the video tour above to find your way around the Christmas Market, running from the Town Hall to the end of The Moor.

