It runs from Sheffield Town Hall, through the Peace Gardens and right down The Moor.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2023 Sheffield Christmas Market is back for another year of festive fun and celebrations.

The yearly attraction is filled with local, independent traders offering unique and charming products and delicious sweet and hot food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It officially opened on November 16 and we are now into the second day of trading - but with the ongoing work on Fargate, it does look a little different.