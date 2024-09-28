Watch: Things to do in Sheffield city centre in the evening, including food halls and game bars
With the nights drawing in and the weather turning sour, most of us will be looking for ways to enjoy a night out while staying indoors…
Thankfully, we have no shortage of things to do in Sheffield.
We have compiled a video with just a few ideas for your next evening out, including Sheffield’s outstanding food halls, rooftop terraces, and gameshow bars.
Of course, this is only a snapshot of things on offer in our wonderful city.
Feel free to share other suggestions below in the comments.
