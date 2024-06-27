Yard Ball, on Little London Road, in Heeley, Sheffield, is preparing to open its doors on Monday, July 15, and its creators invited us in for a sneak peek.

This video shows creative director Oliver Booth walking us through the amazing new attraction, where he and Yard Ball’s founder Scott Riley have lovingly recreated the streets on which they played football growing up in the 80s and 90s.

Visitors will be able to test their street football skills on a range of different set-ups, from aiming at targets like an old ice cream van and a 90s banger to controlling a ball fired from a flat window above and seeing the speed of your shot flash up on an old Teletext-style display.

The old Arnold Laver timber depot has been lovingly transformed into an amazing space, where the retro posters, graffiti tags honouring iconic players, and hidden surprises, like the jingle which plays when you slot through the window of the ice cream van, transport you back to a different era.

The incredibly detailed world includes plenty of nods to the Sheffield of yesteryear, from The Republic nightclub to the old Green ‘Un paper.

It’s like crazy golf but with bigger balls and more freedom to choose your own challenges, while hanging out with friends and experiencing football as it used to be played by generations of youngsters.

Yard Ball is great fun for kids big and small, and when you’re done playing you can relax and indulge in some sporting nostalgia over retro-themed food and drinks, like pizzas inspired by Italia ‘90 and spicy tacos taking you back to Mexico ‘86.

Booking is now open at: https://yardball.co.uk

1 . Shrine to The Republic The nightlife section of Yard Ball includes a nod to the city's famous Republic nightclub of the 90s and noughties

2 . Sutton and Shearer This old banger is one of the targets at Yard Ball. It's a throwback to the days when Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer formed one of the world's deadliest strike partnerships

3 . Crossbar challenge with a difference Lots of crossbars to hit here in the inner city section of Yard Ball

4 . Record store Slot the ball through the door of this old record store at Yard Ball and you might get a surprise