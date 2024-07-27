Watch: Take a tour with us around Tramlines site as thousands flock to Sheffield music festival
Tramlines Festival 2024 is officially underway.
We’ve taken a tour around Hillsborough Park to show you just some of the attractions, food stalls and lively atmosphere that thousands of people will be soaking up this weekend.
Yesterday saw festival-goers full of praise for the event, and even the sun came out for much of the day.
Today, Saturday, July 27, will see headliner Jamie T joined by Tom Grennan, and The Snuts among many others for another day of fun.
Tomorrow, Sunday, will see the likes of Snow Patrol, Human League and Example on the main stage.
Watch our video to see just some of the fun that was had on the first day of the event.
