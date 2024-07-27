Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tramlines Festival 2024 is officially underway.

Tramlines Festival 2024 is officially underway.

We’ve taken a tour around Hillsborough Park to show you just some of the attractions, food stalls and lively atmosphere that thousands of people will be soaking up this weekend.

Yesterday saw festival-goers full of praise for the event, and even the sun came out for much of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, Saturday, July 27, will see headliner Jamie T joined by Tom Grennan, and The Snuts among many others for another day of fun.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will see the likes of Snow Patrol, Human League and Example on the main stage.