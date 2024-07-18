Watch: Cyclists take a tour of city centre at Rock Up & Ride event for Sheffield Grand Prix 2024

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 07:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The city centre’s roads are normally ruled by motorists, but on Wednesday it was cyclists hitting the streets.

The 10th annual Sheffield Grand Prix saw scores of cyclists race through the city centre on Wednesday, July 17.

Watch as residents take a turn on the 1.4km route on roads normally ruled by motors.

Related topics:Cycling

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice