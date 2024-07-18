Watch: Cyclists take a tour of city centre at Rock Up & Ride event for Sheffield Grand Prix 2024
The city centre’s roads are normally ruled by motorists, but on Wednesday it was cyclists hitting the streets.
The 10th annual Sheffield Grand Prix saw scores of cyclists race through the city centre on Wednesday, July 17.
Watch as residents take a turn on the 1.4km route on roads normally ruled by motors.
