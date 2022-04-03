Vital charity run returns to Rother Valley after two year break

In 2019, Head Start celebrated it’s 10th anniversary with 850 runners taking part, raising over £38,000.

The pandemic has resulted in the charity being unable to stage the event for the last two years, missing out on vital fundraising, but on Sunday May 22 this is all set to change for

the charity as the event will return to Rother Valley Country Park.

Clare Lambert, Neurocare fundraiser and Darren Brookes, director of RED Business Machines Ltd

The course is very flat so is perfect for participants of all abilities.

Whether you’re a keen runner, wanting to secure your PB or looking for some fun for all the family, there is something for everyone.

Lace up your running shoes and get involved.

Clare Lambert, Neurocare Fundraiser said: “We are over the moon that the event has been able to return for this year. After so long it will be amazing to see all of our loyal supporters making their way around the course.”

The headline sponsor for this year’s event is Darren Brookes from RED Business Machines, who has not only sponsored the event, but will also be running the course himself alongside a team from RED Business Machines.

RB1 Radio are the official media partner for Head Start and will be at the start line to warm everyone up and send them on their way for the event.