Meadowhall visitors will be able to view a selection of premium, vintage and famous cars up close later this month as the popular Supercars event makes a return for charity.

Shoppers at Meadowhall are being urged to buckle up for the late May bank holiday as dozens of luxury cars take over the shopping centre as it raises money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Meadowhall, in partnership with the North Anston-based children’s hospice and Supercar Driver, will bring together more than 70 supercars, including Aston Martin, Lamborghini, McLaren, Ferrari and Porsche, as well as iconic family-favourites such as the Batmobile and Lightning McQueen from the animated movie, Cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the event on Monday, May 29, can snap a picture in the driving seat or take a spin as a passenger in some of the cars, in return for a donation to the charity.

Most Popular

Tyrion Latham and his brothers had an exclusive sneak peak at the cars that will be on show at an event raising money for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Families can also enjoy other activities throughout the day, including face painting, family-friendly games, and a visit from Bluebell Wood’s much-loved mascot George the Dog.

All funds raised from the event will be donated to Bluebell Wood, which cares for children and young adults with life-shortening conditions, and their families.

One such family is the Lathams from Rotherham, who visited Meadowhall for an exclusive preview of the event. Three-year-old Tyrion Latham, who receives care at the hospice, buckled-up in a Nobel M600 along with his mum and two brothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking for new experiences to bring to the centre and we’re excited to see some of the world’s most iconic and well-loved cars parked up at Meadowhall, giving people the chance to see them close up.

Tyrion with his mum and Meadowhall centre director Darren Pearce.

“The funds raised through admission and donations will help to make such a difference to the children and families that Bluebell Wood supports. The hospice is a long-term partner of ours and does incredible work in our community, and we’d like to say a huge thank you to our visitors for their continued generosity and support.”

David Martin, head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: “We are over the moon to be bringing back the fantastic Supercars event at Meadowhall and our sneak preview with Tyrion has only made us even more excited for the real thing.”

He added: “We’re always amazed and incredibly grateful for the generosity of our local community, we look forward to welcoming visitors and raising vital funds to help continue supporting families when they need it the most.”