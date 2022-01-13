Organised by the Vegan Market Co, the Sheffield Vegan Market is set to ‘take over’ The Moor between 10.30 am and 4 pm this Sunday, January 16.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing & jewellery, arts & crafts and

charity stalls - all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Vegan Market will be held on The Moor in the city centre on Sunday, January 16.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder, says: “We are so excited to be back in Sheffield.

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.