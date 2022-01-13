Veganuary 2022: Popular vegan market returns to Sheffield city centre this weekend
A vegan market will come to Sheffield over the weekend, with a range of tasty food and sustainable products on offer.
Organised by the Vegan Market Co, the Sheffield Vegan Market is set to ‘take over’ The Moor between 10.30 am and 4 pm this Sunday, January 16.
The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing & jewellery, arts & crafts and
charity stalls - all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.
Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder, says: “We are so excited to be back in Sheffield.
“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Sheffield!”