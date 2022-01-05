Meadowhall shopping centre has compiled this list of popular eating and drinking venues that offer possibilities for those who don’t eat meat or dairy.
Find a full list of Meadowhall’s cafes and restaurants, as well as opening times and policies, on their Eat Drink and Shop page at www.meadowhall.co.uk. Make sure to check in with individual retailers before you set off.
1. Vegan burgers
Bringing together the America and Italy in both style and cuisine, Frankie & Benny’s specialise in home-style cooking and offer an extensive vegan menu. Vegan diners can try their Viva La Vegan burger, Vegan Pepperoni Pizza and even a Vegan Creamy Oreo Cake for dessert.
Photo: Frankie & Benny’s
2. Vegetable harvest
The Oasis at Meadowhall is home to family restaurant Harvester. Offering vegan breakfast, lunch and dinner options, the menu features dishes such as The Purist, a plant-based burger, the QUORN BBQ Stack, herb-battered halloumi and chips, plus dessert options.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Non-meat Nando's
Whether you like yours hot, medium or cheeky, Nando’s is one of the nation’s firm favourites. Specialising in Portuguese-African food, there are some great vegetarian options including their Beanie Burgers, Pittas and Wraps. Not forgetting a classic side of PERi-Salted Chips.
Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Plant-based pizzas
Craving pizza? Check out the Pizza Express vegan menu. Tuck into a wide range of plant-fuelled pizzas, from the classic Vegan Margherita, to the tasty Vegan Mezze Romana, complete with smoked chilli chargrilled aubergine, sundried tomato harissa, jalapeno and Roquito peppers, finished with rocket and creamy houmous on a Romana base - fantastico!
Photo: PR