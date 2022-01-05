With a commitment to making 50 per cent of their menu meat-free by the end of 2021, wagamama is a top choice for delicious vegan and vegetarian Japanese-inspired dishes. Choices on the menu range from the mild and citrusy Raisukaree Tofu to their vegan take on the classic katsu curry – Vegatsu.

Veganuary 2022: 11 of the best places to enjoy vegan and vegetarian food at Meadowhall

It can be tricky somewhere to eat for all the family if the party includes vegetarians or vegans.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 4:29 pm

Meadowhall shopping centre has compiled this list of popular eating and drinking venues that offer possibilities for those who don’t eat meat or dairy.

Find a full list of Meadowhall’s cafes and restaurants, as well as opening times and policies, on their Eat Drink and Shop page at www.meadowhall.co.uk. Make sure to check in with individual retailers before you set off.

1. Vegan burgers

Bringing together the America and Italy in both style and cuisine, Frankie & Benny’s specialise in home-style cooking and offer an extensive vegan menu. Vegan diners can try their Viva La Vegan burger, Vegan Pepperoni Pizza and even a Vegan Creamy Oreo Cake for dessert.

2. Vegetable harvest

The Oasis at Meadowhall is home to family restaurant Harvester. Offering vegan breakfast, lunch and dinner options, the menu features dishes such as The Purist, a plant-based burger, the QUORN BBQ Stack, herb-battered halloumi and chips, plus dessert options.

3. Non-meat Nando's

Whether you like yours hot, medium or cheeky, Nando’s is one of the nation’s firm favourites. Specialising in Portuguese-African food, there are some great vegetarian options including their Beanie Burgers, Pittas and Wraps. Not forgetting a classic side of PERi-Salted Chips.

4. Plant-based pizzas

Craving pizza? Check out the Pizza Express vegan menu. Tuck into a wide range of plant-fuelled pizzas, from the classic Vegan Margherita, to the tasty Vegan Mezze Romana, complete with smoked chilli chargrilled aubergine, sundried tomato harissa, jalapeno and Roquito peppers, finished with rocket and creamy houmous on a Romana base - fantastico!

