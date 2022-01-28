Valentine's Day: 'Caribbean bottomless dinner' launched at Sheffield's popular Turtle Bay restaurant

The £38 per person two-course soul food feast and two hours of free-flowing tropical cocktails is available at the city centre venue on Monday, February 14, from 6pm to 9.30pm.

And for those who don’t want to go bottomless, the offer is also available for any two courses for £17.80pp, or three courses for £21.80pp.

A 'Caribbean bottomless dinner' has been launched in time for Valentine’s Day at Turtle Bay – one of Sheffield’s most popular restaurants.

Guests can choose from the Bay’s small plates collection, including garlic pit prawns, mac ‘n’ cheese bites, and sweetcorn fritters - all perfect for sharing.

Main courses include curry goat hash and bay jerk chicken, or try newer additions to the menu like the Caribbean curry katsu.

Highlights from the new cocktail menu includes the new pineapple daiquiri (with Jamaica Cove Pineapple Rum with triple sec, fresh lime and pineapple), the coconut and grapefruit mojito (with Koko Kanu, white rum, fresh coconut, mint, lime and grapefruit) and spiced julep (with Duppy Share Spiced Rum, tequila, fresh lime, mint, apple and ginger beer).