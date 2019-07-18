Tramlines weather forecast: what to expect over the weekend

The main stage was previously on Devonshire Green in the city centre.

At the main stage at Hillsborough Park, as well as the three other stages and numerous fringe events all over the city, lots of people are going to be taking in the atmosphere outdoors.

So people will be hoping that the weather is kind over the three-day event (July 19-21), and that they can enjoy all the outdoor music in the sun.

It looks like it is going to be a mixed bag, so it might be worth packing a coat so you’re prepared for some of the wetter parts of the weekend.

The weather looks set to be best on the Sunday, with sunny intervals across all three days but also the potential for rain.

For the opening night on Friday, which sees Two Door Cinema Club headline, the weather will be at its worst for the weekend.

The Met Office forecasts sunny intervals in the morning, however by lunch time and into the afternoon there are expected to be showers, some of them heavy earlier on in the day.

From around 4pm to 9pm there will be light showers, however these look likely to ease off by 9pm, leaving dry weather for those staying later on to watch the headline acts.

It is set to be warm throughout the day, with highs of 20C in the evening.

On Saturday there will again be sunny periods but showers will start from late morning. The temperatures will also be around 20C at the hottest parts of the day.

Light showers are expected to continue until around 10pm, when it will clear up for a dry night in time for sets by Reverend and the Makers, Johnny Marr and headliners The Courteeners.

Sunday looks to be the only completely dry day, with a sunny morning and temperatures as high as 22C.

The sun will go in a little during the afternoon and evening, but the Met Office says that there will be no rain all day.