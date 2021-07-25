They may have been up against pop-superstar Demi Lovato – which bassist Callum Wilson says was a bit of a worry – but they absolutely blew it out of the water.

The four-piece, from Whitburn in West Lothian, released their debut album W.L on April 2 and quickly shot to the top spot.

And now they are ready for a summer of festivals and live gigs after being unable to perform for more than 16 months and unable to celebrate their impressive achievement with fans.

The Snuts on stage at Tramlines

Tramlines Festival is one of the first major events they have been able to play since restrictions eased in England.

Callum told The Star: “It was quite mad really that we got number one album and we were a bit nervous when we knew about Demi’s album.

"All week we were maintaining but Thursday it took a dip and wasn’t looking great. But then when we got the news the next day we were so excited and it felt even better than we ever imagined.”

The Star reporter Brogan Maguire with The Snuts' bassist Callum Wilson, left, and drummer Jordan Mackay, right, at Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.

Never one to be modest – but always one to be hilarious – he added: "They’re definitely going to make a film about it one day – I reckon Hollywood will hear about it soon. I think Vince Vaughan should play me...”

The band, who are known for their staple guitar sound and huge tracks like Glasgow and Coffee and Cigarettes, said getting back to playing gigs and soaking up the festival atmosphere felt like they had never been away.

Drummer Jordan Mackay said: “We really try and make our sound a bit different – we really hope it has that distinguished ring to it. Everyone’s heard guitar music before so it’s our biggest aim to put our own spin on it and make it unique.

“Being able to play that to crowds again and having chance to celebrate the album with them has been amazing.

"We were at Latitude Festival yesterday and then Tramlines today and it just feels so good to be out here again. It feels like we have got back to normality.”

Callum added: “It all feels a bit alien, waking up to the big tents again and the sound of music – it’s a bit of a culture shock, but it’s absolutely worth it.”

They are now working on their second album, but say the pressure has eased a little bit after ticking off such a wonderful achievement so early in their career.

They have already started writing, with seven songs under their belt and high hopes for what is coming next.

Callum said the second album is coming along “much more easily”, while Jordan said there’s “definitely less stress” this time around.