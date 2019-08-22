Towards Memorial by Yuen Fong Ling at the persistence works

New exhibition Towards Memorial aim to understand how what you wear can help to express your beliefs and what you stand for

By Sam Ward
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 11:01
The Edward Carpenter's sandal making exhibition is on until September

As part of Site Gallery’s Freelands Artist Programme, Sheffield-based artist, researcher and lecturer, Yuen Fong Ling has curated a project around the remaking a pair of sandals designed and made by the socialist writer, poet and activist Edward Carpenter. During his lifetime, Carpenter sought to improve the living and working conditions of the working class and brought attention to open views on equality of women and homosexuality, at a time when both were rare or illegal. The exhibition at the Persistence Works runs until September 1 and contains a film documenting the making, gifting and wearing of the sandals. The Carpenter Sandal can be purchased from Nobel & Wylie and for every ten pairs sold, one will be gifted to an activist.

