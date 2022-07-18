Here’s a selection of some of the venues available in the city centre.

West Street

Starting off with Sheffield’s own party street, if you want to dress up nice, or in strange costumes, and hit a bar crawl then there’s no where better than West Street.

Here are Sheffield's best Hen and Stag do ideas.

Featuring city-wide favourites like The Cavendish, Tigerworks, West Street Live and Molly Malone’s, you could be out all night enjoying drink after drink and bar after bar.

Like all late night venues, West Street is at its busiest on Friday and Saturday nights, as plenty of partygoers head out for a night to remember (or maybe not).

All Bar One, Leopold Street

All Bar One is perfect for hen parties.

Aimed at letting everyone who attends let their hair down and enjoy themselves, All Bar One takes care of all the food and drink whilst you enjoy picking cocktails to drink, or learning to make your own in a cocktail masterclass.

They also offer £30 or £40 bottomless brunch options as well for all those you love to brunch with unlimited drinks.

Slug and Lettuce, Holly Street

Slug and Lettuce is one of the most popular places for a cocktail in Sheffield, with loads of people enjoying a drink there every week.

They also offer a cocktail workshop led by a professional bartender which and starts with a free glass of prosecco on arrival and ends with a “Jagerbomb rally”.

The workshop also comes along with a buffet for the whole group and will last between 45 minutes and an hour and a half, depending on your group size.

Team Sport Go Karts

Recommended by Sheffield Redditers for a more relaxed stag or hen option, Team Sport offers stag and hen specific parties for you to go toe-to-toe with your friends.

They offer two race types, an Open Grand Prix, which features a practice and qualifying session before you line up on the grid for the race, and a 50-lap race, which offers exclusive use of the track if you want it for your party, or you can combine with others for a bigger challenge.