The top 12 market towns in and around Sheffield and South Yorkshire to visit in 2025

It’s been a sunny spring in Sheffield for 2025, which makes it high time to explore the picturesque market towns and villages near you.

Rural Sheffield and South Yorkshire are packed with some of the UK’s most darling market towns and villages, each with its own charm and history.

What’s more, so many of them are accessible with a simple bus trip, and Sheffield’s prime location means daytrippers can also hop over the border and into the Peak District at the drop of a hat.

From a bracing hike around Grindleford to the historic ‘plague village’ of Eyam, these places offer stunning scenery, independent shops, cosy pubs, and timeless character. Perfect for spring day trips or summer escapes - or even to move to.

Here’s our round-up of the top places to visit in the warmer months of 2025.

1. Grindleford

Grindleford is just 14 minutes from Sheffield by train, on the picturesque Hope Valley line. It is the perfect starting point for some delightful walks in and around the Derwent Valley, including along the charming Padley Gorge, pictured, which leads to Longshaw Estate. You can start or finish your day with a hearty meal at the popular Grindleford Station Cafe, fans of which include TV presenter Dan Walker. Grindleford is also home to a fantastic village shop and The Maynard hotel, with its popular bar and restaurant. | National World Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Worsbrough

The number 2 bus operated by Stagecoach takes you from The Moor Market in Sheffield city centre to the pretty village of Worsbrough. There you will find Worsbrough Mill Country Park, a 240-acre nature reserve which is teeming with wildlife and is also home to a 17th century working water mill powered by the River Dove. | Other Photo: Other

3. Hathersage

This Peak District gem is just 18 minutes by train from Sheffield, and the the Peak Sightseer Blue route bus stops here too. Hathersage is home to one of Britain's most scenic outdoor swimming pools, you can visit the excellent David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café, and you can also find a selection of independent shops, pubs and restaurants. There are some great countryside walks, with the breathtaking Stanage Edge just a short stroll away. Hathersage is also reputed to be the final resting place of Robin Hood's trusted sidekick Little John. | National World Photo: Mike Waistell

4. Castleton

The 271 and 272 bus services travel from Sheffield Interchange to Castleton, via Hunter's Bar and Ecclesall. Castleton boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the Peak District. There are a number of caves to explore, you can climb the steps to the Norman ruins of Peveril Castle, overlooking the village, or you can take it easy and visit one of the man cafés, tea rooms and pubs. There are also some great shops, several selling jewellery made from the semi-precious stone Blue John, which is unique to the area. | National World Photo: Jason Chadwick

