Christmas may still be a few months away but preparation is already in full swing in Sheffield.

The much-loved Christmas Markets will return on November 14, running up to Christmas Eve, and there’ll be a new Alpine bar to enjoy.

If that wasn’t enough, THOR’s tipi bar will also be making a welcome return to the city and organisers are promising it will be the best one yet.

Thor's Tipi Bar

Maria Farrugia, Managing Director and Co-founder of THOR’s, said: "We are really excited to be returning to Sheffield and are confident that this year will be even more spectacular with our fantastic new menu and new look.

“We truly believe Christmas starts here with our unique atmosphere under twinkling canvas. Friends, family and even dogs are welcome.

“The decision to stay open past Christmas, allows the festive fun to continue into the new year, supporting the brand new ice rink on Tudor Square and allowing our space to be the perfect retreat for families before they return to school and a great space to rest your weary feet as shoppers hit those sales.”

THOR’s will open their doors to Christmas shoppers on Friday, November 22 until January 5, 2020 and they’ve had a huge makeover.

This year, bespoke timber walls will be adorned with THOR’s very own Viking shields to bring a Norse touch.

Organisers have also increased the bar’s capacity and there will be a new-look outdoor area with more seating for customers to soak up the festive atmosphere.

There will be a brand-new drinks menu offering hot and cold cocktails with a Christmas twist, beers, ales and stouts, mulled wine and hot chocolate as well as teas and coffees.

Hungry customers will also be able to order wod-fired pizza after bosses signed up The Dough Girls as a new street food vendor.

Amy Steel, the co-founder of the business is excited. “We are very excited to be working alongside the legendary THOR’S tipi bar over the festive period this year and cannot wait for you to try our new

festive pizza!

“Since starting the business earlier this year, it has all been a bit of a whirlwind. We feel very proud of our little business and we are continually striving for progression.

“Our pizzas speak for themselves and we are very much looking forward to providing our fellow Sheffielders with great food this Christmas!”