This is why Sheffield city centre was awash with people in fancy dress today

Sheffield city centre was filled with amateur sleuths earlier today who donned their best fancy dress to take part in a giant interactive game of Cluedo.

Organised by games company Cluedupp, the real-life whodunnit game was played out by teams of detectives using a smartphone app as they tried to crack the mystery of a murderer by stalking the streets – tracking down virtual witnesses and eliminating suspects.

Sheffield was transported back to 1921 for the latest version of the game inspired by the popular TV show ‘Peaky Blinders’.

The aim of the game, to figure out who poisoned one of the most feared residents of a fictional town called Millingham.

Teams of between two and six players were led through the city centre in a bid to catch the culprit, with the game lasting anywhere between one and four hours depending on how quick the clues were pieced together.

There were also a variety of prizes on offer throughout the day – with everything from best team name, to best fancy dress and fastest team.

To find out more information about Cluedupp or to check out other events happening across the country visit: www.cluedupp.com