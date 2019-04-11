This is what’s waiting for you at the final day of Whirlow Hall Farm’s Easter Lambing experience

After all my years working in the city, I can’t believe I’ve never been to Whirlow Hall Farm before.

As Imogen and I park up in the overflow carpark (yes, it’s busy today!) and begin the walk on the public footpath towards the farm, the view is spectacular.

We’re here at Whirlow Hall Farm for their lambing experience – which opened yesterday (Wednesday April 10) and finishes this afternoon.

Visitors to the farm for the two-day event will get the chance to meet the adorable gang of newborn lambs as they frolic, play and feed on the farm.

The event also includes a range of family entertainment activities including an Easter Egg Hunt trail, pony riding, free craft activities for children, a Punch & Judy show, storytime, and lots of terrific food.

The farm shop and café will be open throughout the day, as will the Whirlow BBQ.

And it’s the smell of the famous Whirlow BBQ that greets us as we arrive at the farm. We’re not sure where to begin, as we’re handed a map of events and set loose.

“Ponies!” Imogen cries out with a grin, and our first destination is clear.

We head over the where Grenoside Equestrian Centre is set up for the day, and within five minutes, Imogen is riding around with a giant smile.

After pony riding, we grab an ice cream and decide to tackle the Easter Egg Hunt, which leads us all around the farm, where there’s activity in every direction. We stop in to see the horses and chickens, the pigs and goats, visit the woodland craft area, and the inside craft tables.

After claiming her prize of a chocolate egg (very positively received!) we decide to watch the Punch & Judy show, and then settle down for storytime, where we listen to Stick Man and The Gruffalo.

We wrap our two hour visit up with some time on the adventure playground before a steady walk back to the car in the pretty afternoon sunshine.

All the money raised at Whirlow Hall’s Lambing event will go toward supporting the charitable work of Whirlow Hall Farm Trust, which turns 40 this year. The trust is an educational charity working with children across South Yorkshire to improve aspirations and improve the life chances of vulnerable young people outside of mainstream education. The Trust believes that every child deserve the opportunity to learn and develop to their full potential, whatever their circumstances.

Entrance to the farm is priced at £4 for children over two and under 14, and £5 for adults. Parking is free. The event runs today (Thursday April 11) from 11am to 3pm.

Imogen and I highly recommend!

