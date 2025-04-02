Things to do: The best 17 parks in Sheffield and South Yorkshire for a cheap day out in the Easter holidays

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 05:01 BST

With all the great parks we have in South Yorkshire, there are plenty of places to take the children for a cheap day out during the Easter holidays.

We have put together a list of 17 of the best, picked from Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham, all of which offer fantastic grassy open space, with most of them offering more activities on top of the usual outdoor games.

Some of them also feature museums, cafes, and other fun attractions. But all have the great advantage that once you’ve got there, after the transport costs, they are free.

Take a look at the list below and plan some great activities for the school holidays.

Weston Park, on Western Bank, is home to Sheffield's main city museum, as well as sprawling gardens, tennis courts, and a duck pond. Photo: Tony Johnson, National World

1. Weston Park

Weston Park, on Western Bank, is home to Sheffield's main city museum, as well as sprawling gardens, tennis courts, and a duck pond. Photo: Tony Johnson, National World | National World Photo: Tony Johnson

Millhouses Park boast a boating lake as well as playgrounds, climbing Wall, water play area, and skate park. There is also a cafe and tennis courts at the facility near Abbeydale Road.

2. Millhouses Park

Millhouses Park boast a boating lake as well as playgrounds, climbing Wall, water play area, and skate park. There is also a cafe and tennis courts at the facility near Abbeydale Road. | Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Rivelin Valley Park, next to Rivelin Valley Road, has a water play area, as well as a full playground and a cafe. It is next to a public footpath along the Rivelin Valley. Photo: Google

3. Rivelin Valley Park

Rivelin Valley Park, next to Rivelin Valley Road, has a water play area, as well as a full playground and a cafe. It is next to a public footpath along the Rivelin Valley. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

One of Sheffield's biggest parks with sprawling land, Graves Park is also home to a city farm, as well as sports pitches, playgrounds and a lake. Its cafe recently reopened.

4. Graves Park

One of Sheffield's biggest parks with sprawling land, Graves Park is also home to a city farm, as well as sports pitches, playgrounds and a lake. Its cafe recently reopened. | Google Photo: Google Maps

