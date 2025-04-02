We have put together a list of 17 of the best, picked from Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham, all of which offer fantastic grassy open space, with most of them offering more activities on top of the usual outdoor games.

Some of them also feature museums, cafes, and other fun attractions. But all have the great advantage that once you’ve got there, after the transport costs, they are free.

Take a look at the list below and plan some great activities for the school holidays.

Weston Park Weston Park, on Western Bank, is home to Sheffield's main city museum, as well as sprawling gardens, tennis courts, and a duck pond. Photo: Tony Johnson, National World

Millhouses Park Millhouses Park boast a boating lake as well as playgrounds, climbing Wall, water play area, and skate park. There is also a cafe and tennis courts at the facility near Abbeydale Road. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Rivelin Valley Park Rivelin Valley Park, next to Rivelin Valley Road, has a water play area, as well as a full playground and a cafe. It is next to a public footpath along the Rivelin Valley. Photo: Google

Graves Park One of Sheffield's biggest parks with sprawling land, Graves Park is also home to a city farm, as well as sports pitches, playgrounds and a lake. Its cafe recently reopened. Photo: Google Maps