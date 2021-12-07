Things to do Sheffield: Katherine Ryan, Love Actually Leadmill screening and Inside No. 9: An evening with Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton

Stay up to date with the latest activities and events happening near you this week.

By Beth Kirkbride
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:01 pm
Fans of hit series Inside No. 9 can pick the brains of its creators at an event this Sunday - one of many things to do in Sheffield this week.

Keep on top of what's coming up with The Star's weekly What's On blog.

5 things to do in Sheffield this week

Sunday, December 12

Events

Fans of the hit series Inside No. 9 can pick the brains of Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton
  • Inside No. 9: An Evening with Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton comes to Sheffield City Hall - a chance for fans to pick the brains of the creators of the popular head-scratching series. Tickets are £28.75, available through the venue’s website.
Saturday, December 11

Events

  • Selected Space: Sheffield comes to Kelham Island’s Museum - A group of Sheffield based artists and makers have curated an event to showcase handmade quality pieces that have been hand crafted in Yorkshire. Selected Space: Sheffield will feature the work of over 30 emerging and experienced artists, including David Mayne and Roanna Wells who were involved with the ‘Sheffield Bears' project that raised over £750,000 for the new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital.
  • Little Angel Theatre’s The Pixie and the Pudding is running at The Crucible’s Studio Theatre from December 11 - January 2. Tickets are available from https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/
Friday, December 10

Events

Katherine Ryan will bring her comedy show to Sheffield City Hall tonight.
  • Comedian Katherine Ryan brings her ‘Missus’ tour to Sheffield City Hall this evening, with doors from 7pm. Tickets are available for £30.65 & £26.45 through the venue’s website.
  • Roxy’s Xmas Party takes place at the O2 Academy this evening, featuring 80s and 90s bangers. Tickets are available for £11 through Gigantic.
  • IST IST play at Record Junkee this evening, with tickets available for £10 through Music Glue.
Thursday, December 9

Events

  • Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed. with Chris & Rosie Ramsey comes to Utilita Arena as part of the world’s biggest podcast tour. The show starts at 8pm, with tickets available through the venue’s website for £32.90.
The Twang will play the city’s O2 Academy this evening
  • The Twang will bring their Christmas party to the O2 Academy this evening, with doors from 7pm. Tickets are available for £26.05 through the venue’s website.
Wednesday, December 8

Events

  • Best-selling author Adam Kay’s ‘Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas’ comes to Sheffield City Hall this evening. The show starts at 7.30pm, with tickets costing £31.20 through the venue’s website.
  • To celebrate the festive season, Leadmill Cinematic presents a special screening of one of the most loved Christmas films of all time – Love Actually! Starting at 7pm, entry is £7 - with a range of festive treats including candy cane cocktails, popcorn, mulled wine and Baileys hot chocolate. Tickets available through the venue’s website.
Tuesday, December 7

Events

  • Michigan group Electric Six will play at O2 Academy this evening, with tickets available for £19.15 through the venue website and doors from 7pm.
  • Narrow Head play at the Foundry, with tickets available for £11 through See Tickets.
  • Sheffield Music Hub’s Christmas Extravaganza comes to Sheffield Cathedral this evening, from 7pm. Find out more at www.sheffieldcathedral.org
