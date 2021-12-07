Things to do Sheffield: Katherine Ryan, Love Actually Leadmill screening and Inside No. 9: An evening with Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton
Stay up to date with the latest activities and events happening near you this week.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:01 pm
Keep on top of what’s coming up with The Star’s weekly What’s On blog.
Things to do Sheffield: Katherine Ryan, Love Actually Leadmill screening and Inside No. 9: An evening with Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 12:47
5 things to do in Sheffield this week
Sunday, December 12
Events
- Inside No. 9: An Evening with Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton comes to Sheffield City Hall - a chance for fans to pick the brains of the creators of the popular head-scratching series. Tickets are £28.75, available through the venue’s website.
Saturday, December 11
Events
- Selected Space: Sheffield comes to Kelham Island’s Museum - A group of Sheffield based artists and makers have curated an event to showcase handmade quality pieces that have been hand crafted in Yorkshire. Selected Space: Sheffield will feature the work of over 30 emerging and experienced artists, including David Mayne and Roanna Wells who were involved with the ‘Sheffield Bears' project that raised over £750,000 for the new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital.
- Little Angel Theatre’s The Pixie and the Pudding is running at The Crucible’s Studio Theatre from December 11 - January 2. Tickets are available from https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/
Friday, December 10
Events
- Comedian Katherine Ryan brings her ‘Missus’ tour to Sheffield City Hall this evening, with doors from 7pm. Tickets are available for £30.65 & £26.45 through the venue’s website.
- Roxy’s Xmas Party takes place at the O2 Academy this evening, featuring 80s and 90s bangers. Tickets are available for £11 through Gigantic.
- IST IST play at Record Junkee this evening, with tickets available for £10 through Music Glue.
Thursday, December 9
Events
- Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed. with Chris & Rosie Ramsey comes to Utilita Arena as part of the world’s biggest podcast tour. The show starts at 8pm, with tickets available through the venue’s website for £32.90.
- The Twang will bring their Christmas party to the O2 Academy this evening, with doors from 7pm. Tickets are available for £26.05 through the venue’s website.
Wednesday, December 8
Events
- Best-selling author Adam Kay’s ‘Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas’ comes to Sheffield City Hall this evening. The show starts at 7.30pm, with tickets costing £31.20 through the venue’s website.
- To celebrate the festive season, Leadmill Cinematic presents a special screening of one of the most loved Christmas films of all time – Love Actually! Starting at 7pm, entry is £7 - with a range of festive treats including candy cane cocktails, popcorn, mulled wine and Baileys hot chocolate. Tickets available through the venue’s website.
Tuesday, December 7
Events
- Michigan group Electric Six will play at O2 Academy this evening, with tickets available for £19.15 through the venue website and doors from 7pm.
- Narrow Head play at the Foundry, with tickets available for £11 through See Tickets.
- Sheffield Music Hub’s Christmas Extravaganza comes to Sheffield Cathedral this evening, from 7pm. Find out more at www.sheffieldcathedral.org
Page 1 of 1