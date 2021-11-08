Things to do Sheffield: Jarvis Cocker at Octagon Centre, and Showroom’s UK Green Film Festival
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:20 pm
Last updated: Monday, 08 November, 2021, 12:14
- Jarvis Cocker will perform with JARV IS at The Octagon on Friday
- What The Ladybird Heard comes to The Lyceum Theatre
- The UK Green Film Festival takes place at The Showroom Cinema
Sunday, November 14
Events
- St Andrew’s Music festival continues until November 19, with a saxophone and piano show from Anthony Brown & Leo Nicholson today. Find out more at www.samfest.uk
Saturday, November 13
Events
- Fronted by the magnetic & alluring Johnny Madden and completed with brothers Connaire & Aidan McCann, the proudly Glaswegian 3 piece Baby Strange perform at Sidney & Matilda this evening, with support Dead Pony & The Sickboy Method. The event runs from 7pm-10.15pm, with tickets available through Sidney & Matilda’s website.
- Headlining the new concert season at the University of Sheffield tonight will be internationally renowned pianist Imogen Cooper. The concert will be a celebration of the University receiving its All-Steinway School accreditation. Imogen will perform at 7.30pm at Firth Court, with a second concert the following day featuring a duo by Peter Hill and Benjamin Frith. You can save £5 if you book to see both concerts and tickets are available online at www.sheffield.ac.uk/concerts and can also be booked over the phone by calling TicketSource on 0333 666 3366 (booking fees will apply).
- St Andrew’s Music festival runs from November 13 - 19, with a performance from Hannah Thompson-Smith and Tim Uglow (violin and piano) this evening. Find out more at www.samfest.uk
Friday, November 12
Events
- As Self Esteem, Rebecca Taylor has shaken off the shackles of her indie band past to become the unapologetic pop star she always wanted to be. Self Esteem performs at The Leadmill this evening, with doors from 7.30pm and tickets £15 via The Leadmill website.
- JARV IS is the project of Jarvis Cocker, alongside Serafina Steer, Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney, Jason Buckle and Adam Betts. It was conceived as a way of writing songs in collaboration with an audience. The ensemble play a sold out gig at The Octagon tonight.
- Elles Bailey’s chart-topping sophomore album ‘Road I Call Home’ was released to rave reviews and awarded ‘Album of the Year’ at the UK Blues Awards. The artist will perform at The Greystones this evening, with tickets available through We Got Tickets and doors from 8.00pm.
- The Swing Zippers perform at St Matthew’s on Carver Street from 7.30pm, with cheese, wine and jazz in aid of the Regenerate Project. Tickets are £20, with £10 concessions for students. Get tickets via TicketTailor.
- The Historical Association’s Sheffield Branch invite you to join them at Birkdale School for The Pam Carlson Memorial Lecture on Napoleon Bonaparte, delivered by Oxford University lecturer Professor Michael Broers. Annual membership is £15, with visitor passes £5. Please arrive in advance of 7.30pm to allow time for registration/subs. Access the school via the gate on Ashdell Road, and head to the Grayson Building. Some parking is available, and you can also get the 120 bus to Ashdell Road.
- Charlie Parker Centenary Big Band is a 13-piece ensemble that will explore and celebrate the musical ideas of legendary saxophonist Charlie ‘Bird Parker’ at Crookes Social Club this evening, with tickets sold out.
- There are 10.30am and 4.30pm showings of What The Ladybird Heard at the Lyceum Theatre today - with tickets available via www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Thursday, November 11
Events
- There are 10.30am and 2pm showings of What The Ladybird Heard at the Lyceum Theatre today - with tickets available via www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Wednesday, November 10
Events
- Much-loved stage adaptation What The Ladybird Heard, from best-selling children’s author Julia Donaldson and award-winning illustrator Lydia Monks, will come to the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield from November 10-12. This farmyard frolic brings family-friendly live entertainment back to theatres, with music, original songs, puppetry and rhymes galore - with tickets available via www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Tuesday, November 9
Events
- The UK Green Film Festival takes place at The Showroom from November 9 - 11, with a 6pm showing of NOW this evening.
- Based on the true story of the trial of a Jewish factory manager accused of raping and murdering a 13-year-old employee, which birthed the Jewish Civil Rights organisation, Parade is showing at Theatre Deli from November 9 - 13. Tickets for this evening’s show are £10, otherwise they are £14 with a £12 student concession.
Monday, November 8
Events
- Enjoy a cool mix of classic contemporary and popular songbook favourites from Paul Newman while dining at Cubana, from 7.30-9.30pm.
- YouTube sensation Max Fosh will take to The Leadmill stage this evening as part of his first ever nationwide comedy tour ‘Zocial Butterfly’. Tickets are £18.95 via The Leadmill website, with doors from 7pm.
