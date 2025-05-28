Things to do Sheffield half term: Nine fun-filled ideas for family days out even if it rains all week
The Star has put together nine ideas for ‘days out in’ where you can take the family for a trip out while staying indoors and keeping out of the rain.
They include meeting everything from exotic wildlife to some chilled out cats, from staying dry on a climbing wall to getting soaked at a waterpark.
Tropical Butterfly House - Wildlife and play parks in North Anston, S25 4EQ
Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston is well worth the trip for an action packed day out while staying out of the rain. There are plenty of animals to see, feed and pet, too, plus a great park and splash zone if the weather dries up. From May 24 to June 1 the House is holding its Enchanted Fairy Forest woodland walk, featuring a mischievous goblin and his puppet pal roaming the grounds - https://www.butterflyhouse.co.uk/whats-on/events/
Sheffield Winter Gardens and Millennium Gallery - Tropical plants and cultural exhibits in the city centre, S1 2LH
There's so much to enjoy inside Sheffield's own Winter Gardens. For one, if it happens to rain all week, then a trip to the Winter Gardens at least guarantees to keep you dry. There are lush tropical plants to enjoy, art pieces to discover, cafes to enjoy, and, to top it all off, the gardens join directly on to the Millennium Gallery, a free exhibit celebrating not just Sheffield's metal working history but everything from coloured glass to a dazzling display simply called 'colour.' Entry is free, but consider donating £5 to their operating costs.
Magna Science Adventure Park - Adventures with the elements in Rotherham, S60 1FD
The wonders of the natural world come alive at the Magna Science Adventure Centre. In time for the half term, Magna has relaunched its Aqua-Tek outdoor splash park where the kids can get wet before drying off and heading indoors for the Sci-Tek playground. Re-create the power of an incredible electric-arc furnace and join a drop-in badge-making session for a unique keepsake. Tickets available at - https://visitmagna.digitickets.co.uk/category/63526
National Videogame Museum - Get square eyes to the classics in Sheffield city centre, S3 8LN
This unique museum is a playground of video games both modern and classic where you are free to roam around and pick up any controller you want. This amusement park of cathode rays and ‘can you believe how it looks now’ graphics has morning and afternoon sessions - will you try a bit of everything, or sit down and master an old favourite? - https://thenvm.org/
This new arrival in Sheffield city centre has proven a smash hit. Book a few hours and spend them enjoying a milkshake and playing with LEGO, the world’s most popular toy. Will you follow the instructions or go crazy making your own creation? Slots are hard to come by so book as soon as you’re able - https://buildersbrewcafe.com/
Did you know Sheffield has a cat cafe? Book a session at Tabby Teas on Cemetery Road for a few hours in the company of these fine felines like Captain Claus, Sootsy, Gimli and more - they might even pay you the slioghtest modicum of attention (results not guaranteed). Enjoy cake and unlimited refills . Children must be 12 or above to enter - https://www.tabbyteas.co.uk/
Hillsborough Leisure Centre and Ponds Forge - Escape the rain and jump in a pool instead
One option to escape the rain is always just getting even more wet. Visit Hillsborough Leisure Centre or Ponds Forge International Sports Centre for a splash in the pool on a pay-as-you-go basis. There are plenty of slides or activities to book on to to make the most of your trip. See a list of centres here - https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/
Calypso Cave at Barnsley Metrodome - Hit the waterpark with slides, pools and wave machines in Barnsley, S71 1AN
A bit further afield, but for an all-under-one-roof pool experience, visit the wave machines, diving boards, water slides and cafe treats at Barnsley Metrodome’s Calypso Cove , on Queens Road. There’s also bowling. See the full list of amenities at the Metrodome’s website - https://www.barnsleymetrodome.com/
If your teenagers are climbing up the walls this half term, consider tiring them out by literally making them climb up a wall. Book a session and potentially pick up a new hobby for life at this Sutherland Street climbing centre - https://www.theclimbinghangar.com/locations/sheffield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.