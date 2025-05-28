It's half term in Sheffield and the forecast says it could be a drizzly one - here are nine fun-filled ideas for days out in and around South Yorkshire even if it tips it down with rain.

The Star has put together nine ideas for ‘days out in’ where you can take the family for a trip out while staying indoors and keeping out of the rain.

They include meeting everything from exotic wildlife to some chilled out cats, from staying dry on a climbing wall to getting soaked at a waterpark.

Tropical Butterfly House - Wildlife and play parks in North Anston, S25 4EQ

Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston is well worth the trip for an action packed day out while staying out of the rain. There are plenty of animals to see, feed and pet, too, plus a great park and splash zone if the weather dries up. From May 24 to June 1 the House is holding its Enchanted Fairy Forest woodland walk, featuring a mischievous goblin and his puppet pal roaming the grounds - https://www.butterflyhouse.co.uk/whats-on/events/

Sheffield Winter Gardens and Millennium Gallery - Tropical plants and cultural exhibits in the city centre, S1 2LH

There's so much to enjoy inside Sheffield's own Winter Gardens. For one, if it happens to rain all week, then a trip to the Winter Gardens at least guarantees to keep you dry. There are lush tropical plants to enjoy, art pieces to discover, cafes to enjoy, and, to top it all off, the gardens join directly on to the Millennium Gallery, a free exhibit celebrating not just Sheffield's metal working history but everything from coloured glass to a dazzling display simply called 'colour.' Entry is free, but consider donating £5 to their operating costs.

Sheffield's Winter Garden is one of the city's most beguiling venues, with its stunning array of tropical plants. Hidden amid the flowers and foliage are a range of creatures, including a panda, a cow and this snake. | National World

Magna Science Adventure Park - Adventures with the elements in Rotherham, S60 1FD

The wonders of the natural world come alive at the Magna Science Adventure Centre. In time for the half term, Magna has relaunched its Aqua-Tek outdoor splash park where the kids can get wet before drying off and heading indoors for the Sci-Tek playground. Re-create the power of an incredible electric-arc furnace and join a drop-in badge-making session for a unique keepsake. Tickets available at - https://visitmagna.digitickets.co.uk/category/63526

Looking for a fun, creative, and hands-on activity? Join Magna Science Adventure Centre for their Badge-Making Drop-In Session this May Half Term along with all their other activities regularly on offer! 📍 Magna Science Adventure Centre, Magna Way, Rotherham S60 1FD | Canva

National Videogame Museum - Get square eyes to the classics in Sheffield city centre, S3 8LN

This unique museum is a playground of video games both modern and classic where you are free to roam around and pick up any controller you want. This amusement park of cathode rays and ‘can you believe how it looks now’ graphics has morning and afternoon sessions - will you try a bit of everything, or sit down and master an old favourite? - https://thenvm.org/

Drive into accessible gaming this May Half Term at the National Videogame Museum! From Saturday 24 May to Sunday 1 June 2025, they're revving up for 'a celebration of driving games, accessible technology, and all-out racing fun with Pit Stop!' 📍 National Videogame Museum, Castle House, Angel St, Sheffield S3 8LN | Canva

Builder’s Brew - Click some bricks together and enjoy a drink at this LEGO cafe, S1 2ET

This new arrival in Sheffield city centre has proven a smash hit. Book a few hours and spend them enjoying a milkshake and playing with LEGO, the world’s most popular toy. Will you follow the instructions or go crazy making your own creation? Slots are hard to come by so book as soon as you’re able - https://buildersbrewcafe.com/

Inside Builder's Brew, where customers can choose from hundreds of Lego sets

Tabby Teas Cat Cafe - Meet some moggies and sip unlimited refills in Sharrow, S11 8FJ

Did you know Sheffield has a cat cafe? Book a session at Tabby Teas on Cemetery Road for a few hours in the company of these fine felines like Captain Claus, Sootsy, Gimli and more - they might even pay you the slioghtest modicum of attention (results not guaranteed). Enjoy cake and unlimited refills . Children must be 12 or above to enter - https://www.tabbyteas.co.uk/

Tabby Teas Cat Cafe, on Cemetery Road | Google Maps

Hillsborough Leisure Centre and Ponds Forge - Escape the rain and jump in a pool instead

One option to escape the rain is always just getting even more wet. Visit Hillsborough Leisure Centre or Ponds Forge International Sports Centre for a splash in the pool on a pay-as-you-go basis. There are plenty of slides or activities to book on to to make the most of your trip. See a list of centres here - https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/

Calypso Cave at Barnsley Metrodome - Hit the waterpark with slides, pools and wave machines in Barnsley, S71 1AN

A bit further afield, but for an all-under-one-roof pool experience, visit the wave machines, diving boards, water slides and cafe treats at Barnsley Metrodome’s Calypso Cove , on Queens Road. There’s also bowling. See the full list of amenities at the Metrodome’s website - https://www.barnsleymetrodome.com/

Climbing Hangar - Reach the top at this Sheffield based climbing centre, S4 7WG

If your teenagers are climbing up the walls this half term, consider tiring them out by literally making them climb up a wall. Book a session and potentially pick up a new hobby for life at this Sutherland Street climbing centre - https://www.theclimbinghangar.com/locations/sheffield