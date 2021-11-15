Things to do Sheffield: Glass Animals at O2 Academy, and Ed Cosens at The Abbeydale Picturehouse
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:54 am
Sheffield things to do: events and activities taking place this week
- Sheffield Christmas Market opens on Fargate
- Glass Animals will play the O2 Academy on Sunday
Sunday, November 21
Events
- With an already impressive catalogue, Glass Animals are back with their third record, Dreamland . They’ll be playing Sheffield’s O2 Academy this evening, with doors from 7pm. Resale tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
- Daniel Angelus will perform at West Street Live this evening. Find out more at www.danielangelus.com/tourdates
Saturday, November 20
Events
- Chubby and the Gang play their second Sheffield date at Delicious Clam this evening. Tickets are available at www.chubbyandthegang.com/tour
- AS IDLES gear-up for the release of their highly anticipated new album, Joe Talbot is hosting as series of ‘In Conversation’ events. Taking a deeper dive into the album as well as chatting about life, music and more, Talbot will be in conversation with Creation Records legend Alan McGee. Tickets for tonight’s event at The Foundry are available through See Tickets - doors open at 6.45pm with the event starting at 7.30pm.
- Coming to The Crucible’s Studio Theatre for the second date is First Time; award-winning HIV+ theatre-maker Nathaniel Hall (It’s a Sin) and Dibby Theatre present their critically acclaimed ‘hilarious’ and ‘heart breaking’ hit autobiographical show about growing up positive in a negative world. Tickets are available through https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/first-time
- Thomas Headon will perform at The Leadmill this evening, with doors from 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and are available at leadmill.co.uk/event/thomas-headon
Friday, November 19
Events
- The first of two Sheffield dates, five-piece West London outfit Chubby and the Gang come to Sheffield Delicious Clam this evening. Tickets are available at www.chubbyandthegang.com/tour
- Coming to The Crucible’s Studio Theatre for the first of two nights is First Time; award-winning HIV+ theatre-maker Nathaniel Hall (It’s a Sin) and Dibby Theatre present their critically acclaimed ‘hilarious’ and ‘heart breaking’ hit autobiographical show about growing up positive in a negative world. Tickets are available through https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/first-time
- Sheffield musician Ed Cosens will perform at The Abbeydale Picturehouse this evening, with tickets available through Gigs and Tours for £13.25.
- For the jazz fans, Deschanel Gordon Trio will perform at Crookes Social Club tonight. Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz
Thursday, November 18
Events
- Martin Stephenson & the Daintees will perform at Crookes Social Club this evening, with doors from 7.30pm. Tickets are £17.50, available from See Tickets.
Wednesday, November 17
Events
- North Dublin based post-punk outfit Bullet Girl will play The Washington this evening. Tickets are free, but you can register via Eventbrite.
Tuesday, November 16
Events
- As part of St Andrew’s Music Festival, there will be a jazz evening with Time Remembered quartet and solo piano performance from Jascha Bingham. Tickets are on sale at the door from 6.30pm each evening (£5 - children free). Find out more at www.samfest.uk
Monday, November 15
Events
- One of the UK’s most-talked-about rock acts, Sleep Token will play The Leadmill this evening, with doors open from 7.30pm. Tickets are available for £17.50 from leadmill.co.uk/event/sleep-token
- There are only six weeks left to finish your Christmas shopping – and now you can add Sheffield Christmas Market to your list of places to go, as the Fargate festivities open today.
