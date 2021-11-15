Things to do Sheffield: Glass Animals at O2 Academy, and Ed Cosens at The Abbeydale Picturehouse

Stay up to date with the latest activities and events happening near you this week.

By Beth Kirkbride
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:54 am

Keep on top of what's coming up with The Star's weekly What's On blog.

Glass Animals will perform at the O2 Academy this Sunday - just one of a tonne of great things to do in Sheffield this week.

  • Sheffield Christmas Market opens on Fargate
  • Glass Animals will play the O2 Academy on Sunday
Sunday, November 21

Events

Glass Animals are touring their new album and will play the O2 Academy this Sunday.
  • With an already impressive catalogue, Glass Animals are back with their third record, Dreamland . They’ll be playing Sheffield’s O2 Academy this evening, with doors from 7pm. Resale tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
  • Daniel Angelus will perform at West Street Live this evening. Find out more at www.danielangelus.com/tourdates
Saturday, November 20

Events

Joe Talbot of IDLES fame will be in conversation with Alan McGee tonight at The Foundry.
  • AS IDLES gear-up for the release of their highly anticipated new album, Joe Talbot is hosting as series of ‘In Conversation’ events. Taking a deeper dive into the album as well as chatting about life, music and more, Talbot will be in conversation with Creation Records legend Alan McGee. Tickets for tonight’s event at The Foundry are available through See Tickets - doors open at 6.45pm with the event starting at 7.30pm.
  • Coming to The Crucible’s Studio Theatre for the second date is First Time; award-winning HIV+ theatre-maker Nathaniel Hall (It’s a Sin) and Dibby Theatre present their critically acclaimed ‘hilarious’ and ‘heart breaking’ hit autobiographical show about growing up positive in a negative world. Tickets are available through https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/first-time
Thomas Headdon will perform at The Leadmill this evening.
Friday, November 19

Events

Chubby and the Gang will play two Sheffield dates this November.
  • The first of two Sheffield dates, five-piece West London outfit Chubby and the Gang come to Sheffield Delicious Clam this evening. Tickets are available at www.chubbyandthegang.com/tour
  • Coming to The Crucible’s Studio Theatre for the first of two nights is First Time; award-winning HIV+ theatre-maker Nathaniel Hall (It’s a Sin) and Dibby Theatre present their critically acclaimed ‘hilarious’ and ‘heart breaking’ hit autobiographical show about growing up positive in a negative world. Tickets are available through https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/first-time
  • Sheffield musician Ed Cosens will perform at The Abbeydale Picturehouse this evening, with tickets available through Gigs and Tours for £13.25.
  • For the jazz fans, Deschanel Gordon Trio will perform at Crookes Social Club tonight. Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz
Thursday, November 18

Events

  • Martin Stephenson & the Daintees will perform at Crookes Social Club this evening, with doors from 7.30pm. Tickets are £17.50, available from See Tickets.
Wednesday, November 17

Events

  • North Dublin based post-punk outfit Bullet Girl will play The Washington this evening. Tickets are free, but you can register via Eventbrite.
Tuesday, November 16

Events

  • As part of St Andrew’s Music Festival, there will be a jazz evening with Time Remembered quartet and solo piano performance from Jascha Bingham. Tickets are on sale at the door from 6.30pm each evening (£5 - children free). Find out more at www.samfest.uk
Monday, November 15

Events

Sleep Token will bring their album tour to The Leadmill this evening
  • One of the UK’s most-talked-about rock acts, Sleep Token will play The Leadmill this evening, with doors open from 7.30pm. Tickets are available for £17.50 from leadmill.co.uk/event/sleep-token
  • There are only six weeks left to finish your Christmas shopping – and now you can add Sheffield Christmas Market to your list of places to go, as the Fargate festivities open today.

