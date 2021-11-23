Things to do Sheffield: A Christmas Carol at the Cathedral and Paul Weller at The Octagon

By Beth Kirkbride
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 5:15 pm

  • The Addams Family is showing at the Lyceum Theatre from November 23 - 27
  • A Christmas Carol comes to Sheffield Cathedral on November 26
  • Paul Weller plays a sell-out show at The Octagon on November 27
Saturday, November 27

Events

  • Modfather Paul Weller will play a sold-out show at The Octagon this evening.
  • An Introduction to landscape painting with Paul Freeman is taking place at D31 Art Gallery from 3-5pm. You can book tickets at www.d31artgallery.com
Friday, November 26

Events

  • The Addams Family is showing at The Lyceum Theatre until November 27, with tickets bookable via www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/the-addams-family
  • A Christmas Carol comes to Sheffield Cathedral this evening, with the performance starting at 7.30pm - tickets are available through See Tickets.
  • Freddie Gavita Quartet play at Crookes Social Club at 8pm this evening - tickets are available through Ticket Source.
  • Millie Manders and The Shutup play at O2 Academy 2 this evening, with tickets available through the venue’s website.
Thursday, November 25

Events

Wednesday, November 24

Events

5 things to do in Sheffield this week

