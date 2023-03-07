News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
You can take an alpaca or a llama on a big walk in Sheffield if you want to. Alpaca and Llama Trekking is available at Graves Park Animal Farm, where you can spend up to an hour walking a trail leading one of these gorgeous grazers behind you.
You can take an alpaca or a llama on a big walk in Sheffield if you want to. Alpaca and Llama Trekking is available at Graves Park Animal Farm, where you can spend up to an hour walking a trail leading one of these gorgeous grazers behind you.
You can take an alpaca or a llama on a big walk in Sheffield if you want to. Alpaca and Llama Trekking is available at Graves Park Animal Farm, where you can spend up to an hour walking a trail leading one of these gorgeous grazers behind you.

Things to do Sheffield: 9 quirky ideas for days out including ninja trampolining, shuffleboarding and alpaca treks

These are nine unusual things to do to in Sheffield if you fancy doing something a bit different with your friends and family.

By Lee Peace
4 minutes ago

Did you know you can take an alpaca for a nice walk in Sheffield any time you like? Or how about running time trials on an articulated racing simulator? Or maybe you just want to see some red squirrels without going to Scotland?

Check our our gallery below of just some of the interesting days out available in Sheffield.

Jump Inc at Meadowhall in Sheffield's indoor playground with fitted with swinging, climbing, and sliding rafters of fun. The neon drenched venue offers zip lines, roller slides, agility courses, ninja parks and dozens of trampoline floors.

1. Jump Inc at Meadowhall

Jump Inc at Meadowhall in Sheffield's indoor playground with fitted with swinging, climbing, and sliding rafters of fun. The neon drenched venue offers zip lines, roller slides, agility courses, ninja parks and dozens of trampoline floors.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Golf Fang is a premium Sheffield indoor golf experience with whacky courses like a set that mimmicking a scene from the Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage.

2. Golf Fang, John Street

Golf Fang is a premium Sheffield indoor golf experience with whacky courses like a set that mimmicking a scene from the Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Simulation Station in Sheffield city centre is a driving simulator experience using articulated driving seats and massive computer screens to create its racetracks. You can race against your friends on the same course or complete time trials to see who is best in the hot seat.

3. Simulation Station, Church Street

Simulation Station in Sheffield city centre is a driving simulator experience using articulated driving seats and massive computer screens to create its racetracks. You can race against your friends on the same course or complete time trials to see who is best in the hot seat.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Head to Skate Central in Queens Road to pick up rollerskating today. The It costs £6 per person and skates can be hired for £2 per pair, so there's no need to make a huge investment before you head down.

4. Skate Central, Queens Road

Head to Skate Central in Queens Road to pick up rollerskating today. The It costs £6 per person and skates can be hired for £2 per pair, so there's no need to make a huge investment before you head down.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
SheffieldScotland