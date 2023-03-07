These are nine unusual things to do to in Sheffield if you fancy doing something a bit different with your friends and family.
Did you know you can take an alpaca for a nice walk in Sheffield any time you like? Or how about running time trials on an articulated racing simulator? Or maybe you just want to see some red squirrels without going to Scotland?
Check our our gallery below of just some of the interesting days out available in Sheffield.
1. Jump Inc at Meadowhall
Jump Inc at Meadowhall in Sheffield's indoor playground with fitted with swinging, climbing, and sliding rafters of fun. The neon drenched venue offers zip lines, roller slides, agility courses, ninja parks and dozens of trampoline floors.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
2. Golf Fang, John Street
Golf Fang is a premium Sheffield indoor golf experience with whacky courses like a set that mimmicking a scene from the Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage.
Photo: submit
3. Simulation Station, Church Street
Simulation Station in Sheffield city centre is a driving simulator experience using articulated driving seats and massive computer screens to create its racetracks. You can race against your friends on the same course or complete time trials to see who is best in the hot seat.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
4. Skate Central, Queens Road
Head to Skate Central in Queens Road to pick up rollerskating today. The It costs £6 per person and skates can be hired for £2 per pair, so there's no need to make a huge investment before you head down.
Photo: Alastair Ulke